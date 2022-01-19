News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

New places for Mammoth Marathon to be released

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:33 PM January 19, 2022
Cromer Boxing Day dip. Organiser Clive Hedges, who has only missed the annual event once in 24 years

Clive Hedges of the North Norfolk Beach Runners, which has joined forces with North Norfolk District Council for the Mammoth Marathon. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

After a couple of false starts, hopes are high that Norfolk's first road marathon in decades can finally go ahead. 

The Mammoth Marathon, planned since 2019 by North Norfolk District Council and the North Norfolk Beach Runners, has been relaunched with a new date of May 15 set. 

A total of 1,000 runners will take part in the run, which will wend its way from Sea Palling to Sheringham. 

The route for the North Norfolk Mammoth Marathon in 2022. 

The route for the North Norfolk Mammoth Marathon in 2022. - Credit: NNDC

Clive Hedges, the beach runners' chairman, called the announcement an "exciting moment in the Norfolk road running calendar".

Mr Hedges said: “This will be the first road marathon run in Norfolk since the original Norfolk Marathon came to an end in 1990.

"Marathon running remains incredibly popular and to have this race in the calendar for 2022 is a real bonus.”

The run was originally penciled in for May 17, 2020, but put back to May 16 last year after the coronavirus outbreak. 

People taking part in a North Norfolk Beach Runners Boxing Day event in front of Cromer Pier. The ru

People taking part in a North Norfolk Beach Runners Boxing Day event in front of Cromer Pier. The running club has partnered with the district council to run the Mammoth Marathon, which is taking place in 2022. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Covid caution also put the brakes on that plan, but with high levels of vaccination and the latest wave of the virus seemingly peaking, organisers think the new date will prove to be a winner.

Although many runners who earlier put their names down for the run have had their participation rolled over, a new tranche of places will go up for grabs on Friday, January 21 at 9am online at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/mammothmarathon.

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight cosy cafés in north Norfolk to visit this winter
  2. 2 Man charged with drink driving after crash into wall
  3. 3 MAPPED: Where thousands of homes could be built in north Norfolk
  1. 4 Bid to open glampsite in north Norfolk meadow
  2. 5 Two rescued from sinking fishing boat
  3. 6 Move to make second home owners pay more tax is welcomed
  4. 7 North Norfolk man charged with drugs offences after arrest in Wales
  5. 8 Former RAF building could again house asylum seekers
  6. 9 Three homes for sale in Norfolk village named one of the poshest in the UK
  7. 10 Bar and restaurant could open in old coach house

As well as the full 26.2-mile (42.2km) marathon, there will also be a half-marathon, starting in Mundesley. 

The 'mammoth' in the run's name is a reference to the council's Deep History Coast tourism campaign and the coastline's abundance of fossils - including those of prehistoric mammoths. 

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

Virginia Gay, NNDC's portfolio holder for culture and wellbeing said: “We are all delighted to host this ‘mammoth’ event which will bring together our community, as we welcome new and returning visitors while celebrating this wonderful stretch of North Norfolk’s coast.

“We are pleased to announce that we will have 1,000 participants in total. It's good to know that so many runners have chosen our Deep History Coast as their destination."

The marathon is sponsored by sports medicine clinic Sportlink, and will support charities including Break, Norfolk’s Big C, East of England Air Ambulance and The Benjamin Foundation.

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Burlington Place in Sheringham, and, inset, Ben Smith, from Estateducation

Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
William Chandler Gangway Potting Shed Overstrand

'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Letheringsett Hill, Holt

Converted barn to Scandi-style lodge: 5 bungalows for sale in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Coastal erosion Happisburgh

Gallery

Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon