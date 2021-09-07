Council investigates village sex club after complaints

Published: 3:16 PM September 7, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM September 7, 2021

File photo of the Old Hall Inn at Sea Palling, when it was operating as a pub. - Credit: Anthony Kelly

Police had to be called in over a potential breach of the peace at a sex club on the Norfolk coast.

And North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have said they were investigating the address in Sea Palling, where the "male-only social group" Norfolk Lab is based, in the former Old Hall pub.

Norfolk Lab's website describes it as a "safe sex venue" that hosts XXX club nights and male-only events.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police said: “Police proactively attended an address in Church Lane, Sea Palling, on Saturday evening, September 4 to prevent a potential breach of the peace.

"There has been increased community tension in recent weeks relating to events being held at the address."

The police said they had spoken to all parties involved and were continuing to work with them to "resolve the community issues".

They said: "We have regular meetings with NNDC regarding the situation and have created a problem solving plan to address the matters."

A spokesman from the council said: "The council is empowered to work with other relevant authorities to ensure premises in the district are not holding events which are in contravention of the law, including the appropriate planning and licensing requirements.

"We have previously investigated events held at this address to establish whether any licensing of the venue was required, or indeed whether any licensing or planning regulations over which we have authority were being transgressed.

"Although previously no further action was required, there have recently been a number of new complaints made and we are once again pro-actively investigating the matter from a licensing and planning perspective, in full consultation with our colleagues at Norfolk Constabulary.”

Norfolk Lab's management has also been approached for a comment.

The club's website says it is run by "a small team of volunteers" who host "social drinks events, days out and our xxx adult club nites".

It says: "We are friendly bunch and want everyone to have a good time."

The Old Hall pub was located in an former farm house built in the early 18th century. It was a pub for more than 40 years and used to be called the Hall Inn, but it had closed by 2015.