North Norfolk News > News

'Bright future' for chess in Norfolk after junior championship

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:54 AM March 20, 2022
Norfolk Junior Chess Championship 2022

Photo 002 - Young chess players competing, left to right: Namira Ahmed (NJCC), Ruthven Ridley (Broadland), Kacper Golan (NJCC), Rafe Ridley (Broadland), Yaseen Mohammed (NJCC) & Sharvari Saharkar (NJCC). - Credit: Supplied by Jonathan Reeve

A bright future for chess is expected in Norfolk after the county's best young players took part in a tournament.

Forty-four children and young adults took part in the 2022 Norfolk Junior Chess Championship at Harford Community Centre in Norwich on March 12.

Ashley Robinson, 16, of Aylsham Chess Club and North Walsham High School, performed particularly well, scoring 5.5 out of six points and winning the under-18 section.

Ashley Robinson, 16, of Aylsham Chess Club

Ashley Robinson, 16, of Aylsham Chess Club and North Walsham High School. - Credit: Supplied by Jonathan Reeve

The other winners were:

Under-14: Ahmed Mohammed (Norwich Junior Chess Club/Norwich School)

Under-11: Alfie Doss (Norwich Junior Chess Club/Cringleford Primary School)

Under-9: Sharvari Saharkar (Norwich Junior Chess Club/Darwin Primary School)

Norfolk Junior Chess Championship 2022

Winning Players with Stephen Orton (event organiser), left to right: Sharvari Saharkar (NJCC), Django Stephanides-Price (Broadland), Gabriel McNamara (Broadland), Alfie Doss (NJCC), Stephen Orton (event organiser), Ahmed Mohammed (NJCC) & Ashley Robinson (Aylsham). - Credit: Supplied by Jonathan Reeve

Stephen Orton, event organiser, said: "It was lovely to see so many promising young chess players in one place.

"The levels of enthusiasm and standards of play suggest a bright future for chess in Norfolk."

Norfolk Junior Chess Championship 2022

Photo 003 - Successful players from the North Norfolk News area, left to right: Gabriel McNamara (holding a shield) u-10 Norfolk Champion, Rafe Ridley best u-7 (played in the u-9 section), Ashley Robinson u-18 Norfolk Champion, Ruthven Ridley 2nd in the u-9 section, Django Stephanides-Price 3rd in the u-11 section. - Credit: Supplied by Jonathan Reeve


Aylsham News
Norwich News
North Walsham News

