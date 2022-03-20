'Bright future' for chess in Norfolk after junior championship
A bright future for chess is expected in Norfolk after the county's best young players took part in a tournament.
Forty-four children and young adults took part in the 2022 Norfolk Junior Chess Championship at Harford Community Centre in Norwich on March 12.
Ashley Robinson, 16, of Aylsham Chess Club and North Walsham High School, performed particularly well, scoring 5.5 out of six points and winning the under-18 section.
The other winners were:
Under-14: Ahmed Mohammed (Norwich Junior Chess Club/Norwich School)
Under-11: Alfie Doss (Norwich Junior Chess Club/Cringleford Primary School)
Under-9: Sharvari Saharkar (Norwich Junior Chess Club/Darwin Primary School)
Stephen Orton, event organiser, said: "It was lovely to see so many promising young chess players in one place.
"The levels of enthusiasm and standards of play suggest a bright future for chess in Norfolk."