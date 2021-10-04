North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 

Published: 6:00 AM October 4, 2021 Updated: 6:43 AM October 4, 2021

Hotels in north Norfolk have dominated the regional entries in the latest edition of the Good Hotel Guide.

The entries for next year's edition of the guide - founded in 1977 - have just been announced, with seven editor's choice awards being given to hotels in north Norfolk, and one in Suffolk.

Among them was Morston Hall, one of 10 UK hotels to get an editor's choice award in the Foodie category.

Galton Blackiston, who owns the hotel and restaurant along with wife, Tracy, said he was delighted with the accolade.

Mr Blackiston said: "This is a real testament to everybody from the housekeepers to the reception, the restaurant staff and the kitchen.

"It stems from the whole experience, from your meet and greet and when you hand over your coat to when you finish."

Mr Blackiston said the restaurant was now booked out until the end of the year and and they were struggling to recruit enough staff, amidst a shortage of labour in the hospitality sector.

Other venues that got editor's choice awards included The Dial House in Reepham in the Romantic category, the Harper in Langham in the Dog-Friendly category and the Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market, in the Budget category.

Other award winners were No.33 in Hunstanton in the B&Bs category, Congham Hall near King's Lynn in the Spa category, The Neptune in old Hunstanton in the Restaurants with rooms category and the Three Blackbirds in Woodditton, Suffolk in the Dog-friendly category.

There were a further six Editor’s Choice categories which were online only - the winners of these from Norfolk were Cley Windmill - in the Quirky category, the Norwich Assembly Rooms in the category Weddings and the White Horse, Brancaster Staithe in the category Rooms with a View.

The editors of the guide select hotels on merit, based on visits by a team of experienced inspectors and reports from trusted readers.

Co-editor Adam Raphael said: “This year’s guide is a celebration of some of the UK’s finest independent hotels which have shown unbelievable resilience during the past 18 months."

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Congham Hall. - Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel Guide

The Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market. - Credit: Supplied by Gunton Arms



