Gallery

Stunning north Norfolk images shared to mark Norfolk Day

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:47 PM July 28, 2021   
Cley Windmill.

Cley Windmill. - Credit: Mike Millman

We asked our readers to share their favourite photos of Norfolk to mark Norfolk Day, which fell on Tuesday, July 27.

The results were overwhelming as scores of people shared stunning images taken around the county to the North Norfolk News Facebook feed.

The photos shared include everything from poppy-filled fields to stunning sunsets, snowy churchyards, beach huts and coastlines. 

Here is a selection of a few of the photos which reflect what a beautiful and varied part of the world north Norfolk is. We hope they provide some inspiration for you to get out and explore more of the area for yourself.

There's no doubt about it: Norfolk truly is an incredible place to live and work.

To see more of the images that people shared or to add your own, visit www.facebook.com/NorthNorfolkNews.

Fireworks over Cromer Pier.

Fireworks over Cromer Pier. - Credit: Paul Osborne

A peaceful scene at Blakeney. 

A peaceful scene at Blakeney. - Credit: Duncan Cumming

A swan on the River Glaven at at Wiveton. 

A swan on the River Glaven at at Wiveton. - Credit: Edward Farrow

West Beckham church in the snow. 

West Beckham church in the snow. - Credit: Emma Covell Mullen

The horse sculpture at Wells harbour. 

The horse sculpture at Wells harbour. - Credit: Latisha Pearce

Beeston Priory.

Beeston Priory. - Credit: Marian Blacklock

A view from the top of Cromer Parish Church.

A view from the top of Cromer Parish Church. - Credit: Fran Murray


