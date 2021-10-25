Park cafe reopens indoors after months of al fresco service
- Credit: Supplied by Friends of North Lodge Park
Cakes, bakes and drinks are finally being served inside a community cafe in Cromer again.
The North Lodge Park cafe has reopened its doors so that customers can once again sit inside as the weather turns colder - following months of outdoor-only service.
Cromer's mayor, Mike Bossingham, cut a ribbon over the door and cut into a cake made by Val McCampling from the Friends of North Lodge Park to mark the occasion.
Samantha Anninson, Friends chairperson, said they were delighted to once again be offering indoor service, and said they were also hoping to expand their team.
She said: "We are looking for volunteers to work in the cafe, anyone interested can e-mail cafe@northlodgepark.org.uk.
You may also want to watch:
"Thank you to all our volunteers who helped with getting the cafe ready to open. We certainly appreciate all your help. Also thanks to our fabulous band of bakers for our wonderful selection of cakes and bakes."
The cafe is also bringing back its book swap library.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk
- 2 Police investigation into Thorpe Market death 'ongoing'
- 3 Tributes to 'true gentleman' from well-known Cromer family
- 4 Air ambulance and coastguard attend incident on Sheringham beachfront
- 5 Top five Norfolk campsites according to Tripadvisor
- 6 Has north Norfolk started its Christmas shopping early?
- 7 Plaque unveiled in memory of 'passionate' railway volunteer
- 8 Do you remember these shocking scenes from floods of the past?
- 9 'Never seen anything like it' - Norfolk Christmas shopping frenzy has begun
- 10 Property spotlight: See inside this barn conversion for sale for £1.6m