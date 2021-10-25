Park cafe reopens indoors after months of al fresco service

Published: 10:17 AM October 25, 2021

Cromer mayor Mike Bossingham cut the ribbon to reopen North Lodge Park Cafe to indoor service. He is pictured with Friends of North Lodge Park chairman Samantha Anninson. - Credit: Supplied by Friends of North Lodge Park

Cakes, bakes and drinks are finally being served inside a community cafe in Cromer again.

The North Lodge Park cafe has reopened its doors so that customers can once again sit inside as the weather turns colder - following months of outdoor-only service.

Cromer's mayor, Mike Bossingham, cut a ribbon over the door and cut into a cake made by Val McCampling from the Friends of North Lodge Park to mark the occasion.

Samantha Anninson, Friends chairperson, said they were delighted to once again be offering indoor service, and said they were also hoping to expand their team.

She said: "We are looking for volunteers to work in the cafe, anyone interested can e-mail cafe@northlodgepark.org.uk.

"Thank you to all our volunteers who helped with getting the cafe ready to open. We certainly appreciate all your help. Also thanks to our fabulous band of bakers for our wonderful selection of cakes and bakes."

The cafe is also bringing back its book swap library.

Cromer mayor Mike Bossingham cuts a cake, made by Val McCampling, at the reopening of North Lodge Park Cafe to indoor service. - Credit: Supplied by Friends of North Lodge Park



