News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Park cafe reopens indoors after months of al fresco service

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:17 AM October 25, 2021   
Cromer mayor Mike Bossingham cut the ribbon to reopen North Lodge Park Cafe to indoor service.

Cromer mayor Mike Bossingham cut the ribbon to reopen North Lodge Park Cafe to indoor service. He is pictured with Friends of North Lodge Park chairman Samantha Anninson. - Credit: Supplied by Friends of North Lodge Park

Cakes, bakes and drinks are finally being served inside a community cafe in Cromer again. 

The North Lodge Park cafe has reopened its doors so that customers can once again sit inside as the weather turns colder - following months of outdoor-only service. 

Cromer's mayor, Mike Bossingham, cut a ribbon over the door and cut into a cake made by Val McCampling from the Friends of North Lodge Park to mark the occasion. 

Samantha Anninson, Friends chairperson, said they were delighted to once again be offering indoor service, and said they were also hoping to expand their team. 

She said: "We are looking for volunteers to work in the cafe, anyone interested can e-mail cafe@northlodgepark.org.uk.

You may also want to watch:

"Thank you to all our volunteers who helped  with getting the cafe ready to open. We certainly appreciate all your help. Also thanks to our fabulous band of bakers for our wonderful selection of cakes and bakes."

The cafe is also bringing back its book swap library.

Cromer mayor Mike Bossingham cuts a cake, made by Val McCampling,

Cromer mayor Mike Bossingham cuts a cake, made by Val McCampling, at the reopening of North Lodge Park Cafe to indoor service. - Credit: Supplied by Friends of North Lodge Park


Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk
  2. 2 Police investigation into Thorpe Market death 'ongoing'
  3. 3 Tributes to 'true gentleman' from well-known Cromer family
  1. 4 Air ambulance and coastguard attend incident on Sheringham beachfront
  2. 5 Top five Norfolk campsites according to Tripadvisor
  3. 6 Has north Norfolk started its Christmas shopping early?
  4. 7 Plaque unveiled in memory of 'passionate' railway volunteer
  5. 8 Do you remember these shocking scenes from floods of the past?
  6. 9 'Never seen anything like it' - Norfolk Christmas shopping frenzy has begun
  7. 10 Property spotlight: See inside this barn conversion for sale for £1.6m
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Blakeney HotelPHOTO: Nick Butcher

Hotel in north Norfolk named one of the best in the UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Phil Butler with the Cromer Pier Show dancers. Picture: DAVE 'HUBBA' ROBERTS

'A lovely talented man': Tributes to Cromer Pier Show headliner Phil Butler

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Inset: Rachel Beard, left, and her wife, Clare, whose home in Northrepps was flooded due to heavy rain on October 20. 

'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Rebecca Lysaght at the Shambles North Walsham

Cafe owner 'overwhelmed' by support for contested outdoor terrace

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon