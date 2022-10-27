New scheme aims to set up 'hot-spots' for winter warmth

Those who can afford it are being encouraged to 'donate the rebate' or other government grants given out this year to help fund community hubs for people in need.

The Norfolk Community Foundation is fundraising to set up winter 'hot-spots' - warm, inclusive places for people to take a break from the cold, meet others and access support.

Councillor Tim Adams, North Norfolk District Council leader, said: “Residents who can possibly support this important work will be helping families in their local communities who need additional help this winter during the living costs crisis.”

The foundation has suggested people could donate this year's £150 council tax rebate, the £300 increased winter fuel payment for those aged 65+, the £400 energy grant for this winter, or anything else people could afford.

The foundation is also offering grants of £2,000 to groups looking to set up a hot-spot, visit www.norfolkfoundation.com to find out more.












