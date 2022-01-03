Norfolk Coast Path to partially close for six weeks

A section of the Norfolk Coast Path will be closed for six weeks. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A section of the Norfolk Coast Path will be shut for six weeks for resurfacing work.

The work will start on Monday, January 10, 2022 in Thornham between Staithe Lane and Church Street.

Work is expected to take six weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions, and the resurfacing will involve re-establishing the width to 1.5 metres wide and laying a new, unsealed granite surface.

It will result in a safer and more accessible route for people walking along the Norfolk Coast Path.

While this section of the Coast Path is temporarily closed there will be a diversion route in place following the quiet road between Staithe Lane and Church Street.

The work, which will cost £53,600, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.