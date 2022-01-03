Norfolk Coast Path to partially close for six weeks
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A section of the Norfolk Coast Path will be shut for six weeks for resurfacing work.
The work will start on Monday, January 10, 2022 in Thornham between Staithe Lane and Church Street.
Work is expected to take six weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions, and the resurfacing will involve re-establishing the width to 1.5 metres wide and laying a new, unsealed granite surface.
It will result in a safer and more accessible route for people walking along the Norfolk Coast Path.
While this section of the Coast Path is temporarily closed there will be a diversion route in place following the quiet road between Staithe Lane and Church Street.
The work, which will cost £53,600, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.
Most Read
- 1 Seaside adventure and teenage romance - What was it like to come of age in Cromer in the 1950s and 60s?
- 2 Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash
- 3 Crowds wowed by New Year's Day fireworks on Norfolk coast
- 4 Two north Norfolk dog-friendly businesses named best in the country
- 5 Reclamation legend writes book about old Norfolk
- 6 PICTURES: Stunning drone images capture Cromer fireworks from above
- 7 Lifeboat launched to save dog walkers stranded on Scolt Head Island
- 8 Obituaries: 25 Norfolk and Waveney lives lost in 2021
- 9 Community fridge wins Fresh Idea of the Year award
- 10 Cromer art student wins Young Person of the Year award