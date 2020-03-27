Joy for care home residents with gift of tablet

The Mount care home in Aylsham was given a free Samsung galaxy tablet by the Round Table. This picture shows the team celebrating their first Good CQC report in years in 2019. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Care home residents can now Skype and FaceTime with their families, thanks to the gift of a Samsung galaxy tablet.

Karen Powley, registered manager at the Mount care home in Aylsham, holding the Samsung galaxy tablet. Picture: supplied by Karen Rowley Karen Powley, registered manager at the Mount care home in Aylsham, holding the Samsung galaxy tablet. Picture: supplied by Karen Rowley

Karen Powley, manager at the Mount in Aylsham, said it had raised everyone’s mood during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “The home is on lockdown so our residents are not seeing their families.

“I was absolutely delighted when I was asked if we would like a free tablet so that our residents can keep in touch with their families.

“Our residents are delighted they can finally see their relatives again. It might only be on a screen but it has raised the mood of individuals.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Aylsham Round Table members, without whom we wouldn’t have this great opportunity.”

The Mount is a 22-bedroom all-male residential home that cares for people with mental health conditions, dementia and physical disabilities .