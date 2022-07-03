Local artists feature in Norfolk Arts Awards nominations

Artists of different stripes from across north Norfolk have featured heavily in the nominations for this year's Norfolk Arts Awards.

Two finalists in each category have been revealed, with the winners to be announced at an event at Norwich's Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts on November 5.

In a 'business and the arts' category, Bacton's North Norfolk Crafts and Gift Shop is a finalist along with Norfolk Creations.

North Norfolk-based fEAST Theatre will vie for a 'Dick Condon theatre award' alongside a Norwich production of Romeo and Juliet.

James McDermott, from High Kelling, is a nominee for a 'Jarrold new writing award', along with the playwright Amie M Marie.

North Norfolk composer and musician Bertie Anderson Haggart has been nominated in a 'music' category for her project Poppyland Songs, along with Your Choir.

And Paston College's Norfolk Deep History Coast film is a finalist for an 'education and community' award along with Art4Youth.











