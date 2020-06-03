Search

Nominate your food and drink heroes during the coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:10 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 03 June 2020

2019 Norfolk Food and Drink Heroes award winner Susanna Lemon, Simply Cake Co. and The Aylsham Show President for 2019, Clare Buxton. Picture: Aylsham Show

2019 Norfolk Food and Drink Heroes award winner Susanna Lemon, Simply Cake Co. and The Aylsham Show President for 2019, Clare Buxton. Picture: Aylsham Show

Archant

Nominations from the public are sought for this year’s Norfolk Food and Drink Heroes.

While the Aylsham Show has been cancelled for 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown, the awards will still go ahead.

Held in association with accountancy firm Lovewell Blake, they will celebrate local businesses and individuals who have gone the extra mile while the county is in lockdown,

Members of the public are being asked to nominate those food and drink suppliers and retailers who have been innovative and supportive during the pandemic.

The competition, now in its 14th year, will have a slightly different format this year.

Head steward of the awards Alexandra Haswell said: “So many Norfolk food and drink producers, suppliers and retailers have been working hard to keep our county fed and watered during this time of lockdown and we would like to celebrate and thank them for their hard work.”

People can nominate their heroes on an online nomination form and the organisation or individual with the most nominations will be awarded the Ken Dye Memorial Salver.

Nominees will be told they are in the running and will receive a social media badge which they can share, as well as a certificate to display.

Chris Solt, partner at Lovewell Blake, said: “We are delighted to continue to support the Norfolk Food and Drink Hero Awards, especially as this year we will be giving the public the opportunity to thank those businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond in our time of need.”

MORE: Aylsham Show cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

The Aylsham Show, one of the biggest one-day events in the region, has been held regularly for more than 70 years.

About 17,000 visitors flocked to the parkland at the National Trust’s Blickling Estate for last year’s event, which was the 73rd.

The show was cancelled in May, but organisers have pledged it will return next year with some extra treats for the key workers combatting coronavirus.

The show was due to be held on August 31.

For more information, or to make a nomination, visit the Aylsham Show website theaylshamshow.co.uk

