'No interest' in reopening once popular coastal pub

PUBLISHED: 16:21 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 14 January 2020

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Hopes that a once popular coastal pub could reopen have been dashed after it emerged that no interested buyers had been found for it.

The former Duke pub in Coast Road, Bacton on the north Norfolk coast has been on the market for 21 months.

It is being sold as a pub/bar for £229,500 through Norwich-based agents, Humberstones, and Stephen Fuller, managing director of Bure Valley Properties, said: "There's been no interest in it as a pub. We are happy to sell it or let it. There's a lot of ill-feeling in the village that they have lost their pub, but as a pub it's had its day."

Humberstones started marketing the Duke - formerly known as the Duke of Edinburgh - in June 2018 at an initial price of £249,000, later reduced to £229,500.

For more information on the property, call Humberstones on 01603 963981.

Treehouses and tipis included in ambitious holiday park expansion plan

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Former hotel on coast being turned into large family home

Work is ongoing at the former Overstrand Court Hotel. Owner Colin Davey, his partner Leann Binns, both on left, and other workers on site. Pictures: David Bale

Parking will soon be banned on busy street to beach

The Gangway in Cromer, one of the main roads heading from the high street to the beach, has had a new ‘clearway order’ approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: Mark Bullimoret/ Simon Parkin

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Fly tipper to pay £2,900 after dumping 'large amounts' of DIY waste

A man has been fined £2,900 for fly tipping near Fakenham. Pictured is the waste. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

Police search for family of woman found dead in Norwich

Mary Hannah, aged 70, died at her home address in Brayfield Way on Sunday 12 January 2020. There were no suspicious circumstances. Picture: Google Maps

Lifeboat crew friends clock up two centuries of service between them

Sheringham RNLI long-serving crew members (from left): Trevor Holsey, Chris Ayers, David Mann and Clive Rayment. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Retired toyshop director takes stunning aerial photos

An aerial image of cars awaiting testing at Lotus in Hethel, taken by John Fielding (inset) from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding
