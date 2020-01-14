'No interest' in reopening once popular coastal pub

Hopes that a once popular coastal pub could reopen have been dashed after it emerged that no interested buyers had been found for it.

The former Duke pub in Coast Road, Bacton on the north Norfolk coast has been on the market for 21 months.

It is being sold as a pub/bar for £229,500 through Norwich-based agents, Humberstones, and Stephen Fuller, managing director of Bure Valley Properties, said: "There's been no interest in it as a pub. We are happy to sell it or let it. There's a lot of ill-feeling in the village that they have lost their pub, but as a pub it's had its day."

Humberstones started marketing the Duke - formerly known as the Duke of Edinburgh - in June 2018 at an initial price of £249,000, later reduced to £229,500.

