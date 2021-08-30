Seals campaign raises cash for wildlife centre

Published: 10:17 AM August 30, 2021

Mrs Vicar the seal was in desperate need of treatment after she was found earlier this year at Horsey with a plastic flying ring stuck around her neck. She was released back into the sea after three months of specialist medical care. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A campaign to raise awareness of the need to keep our seals safe has been hailed a success.

North Norfolk District Council ran the campaign throughout August, teaming up with the Friends of Horsey Seals.

The team set up stalls near the beach at Cromer, Sheringham, Sea Palling and Mundesley where people could learn about how to protect seals and trade in plastic flying rings for recyclable bamboo ones, which pose no threat to the animals.

One of the Safer Seals stalls set up during North Norfolk District Council's recent campaign. - Credit: NNDC

The campaign raised £488, which will be donated to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre.

Nigel Lloyd, the council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "These beautiful creatures have been part of our local environment for thousands of years.

"I thank all residents and visitors who have followed our advice given and that of seal protection agencies in the district by giving these creatures a wide berth when they see them on our beaches, avoiding the use of hollow flying rings that can get trapped around their necks and by keeping controls of their dogs when around seals.”

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment. - Credit: Archant

People could trade in their plastic flying rings for bamboo ones at stalls during the North Norfolk District Council's Safer Seals campaign. - Credit: NNDC



