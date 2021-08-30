Seals campaign raises cash for wildlife centre
A campaign to raise awareness of the need to keep our seals safe has been hailed a success.
North Norfolk District Council ran the campaign throughout August, teaming up with the Friends of Horsey Seals.
The team set up stalls near the beach at Cromer, Sheringham, Sea Palling and Mundesley where people could learn about how to protect seals and trade in plastic flying rings for recyclable bamboo ones, which pose no threat to the animals.
The campaign raised £488, which will be donated to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre.
Nigel Lloyd, the council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "These beautiful creatures have been part of our local environment for thousands of years.
"I thank all residents and visitors who have followed our advice given and that of seal protection agencies in the district by giving these creatures a wide berth when they see them on our beaches, avoiding the use of hollow flying rings that can get trapped around their necks and by keeping controls of their dogs when around seals.”
