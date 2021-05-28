What should be done to three Norfolk beauty spots?

Published: 1:36 PM May 28, 2021

The future of three popular parks in north Norfolk could be influenced by the outcome of a new round of surveys.

North Norfolk District Council is asking people for their views on Holt Country Park, Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham and Sadler’s Wood at North Walsham - all of which are 'Green Flag' parks.

Sadler's Wood, near North Walsham. Picture: NNDC - Credit: NNDC

Virginia Gay, the portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said: "Our three Green Flag woodlands are a source of pleasure to so many of our residents and to our visitors too.

"But we must make sure that as many people as possible may share in this pleasure.

"That's why we're asking visitors to North Norfolk's Green Flag woodlands please to take a moment to fill in one of these surveys.

"We look forward to hearing your voice and sharing back what you find special about them."

Holt Country Park.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham - Credit: NNDC

The council said the five-minute, anonymous survey would help them shape decision on how they maintain the parks.

Green Flag awards are given out by Keep Britain Tidy to promote good management of green spaces. The surveys can be found online at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk.







