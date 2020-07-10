Search

Council hands out more £1 million through discretionary scheme

PUBLISHED: 08:07 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:07 10 July 2020

Richard Kershaw, North Norfolk District Councils portfolio holder for economic development. The council has now paid out more than £1 million as pat of a Covid-19 discretionary fund. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE

Archant

More than £1 million has been paid out to around 120 businesses that have been hit by the coronavirus lockdown in north Norfolk as part of a special scheme.

North Norfolk District Council has used the discretionary fund to help businesses that have ‘fallen through the cracks’ and have missed out on benefitting from other schemes.

They have included firms in retail, hospitality, leisure, fisheries and dairies.

Richard Kershaw, North Norfolk District Council’s portfolio holder for economic development, said: “The officers at NNDC have designed a very comprehensive scheme to aid businesses that were not helped with business grants. In round one, more than a million pounds has been distributed on time to 122 businesses.”

“This is much more than other Norfolk councils, and to many more businesses.”

The council has so far paid out more than £54m through all of its Covid-19 relief schemes combined.

