North Norfolk man releases songs starring lockdown puppets

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:04 PM March 10, 2022
Nigel Holmes, 73, from Mundesley,

Nigel Holmes, 73, from Mundesley, has released two songs fronted by puppets he made during the coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: Nigel Holmes

A man from north Norfolk has released a pair of songs fronted by puppets he made during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nigel Holmes, 73, from Mundesley, created the Fluffets from fluff, scraps of fabric, foam rubber and glue as a way to ward off boredom while the country was told to stay at home in 2020.

And now he has recorded two songs with his creations.

'Do You Know' is sung by Princess the Cat while 'Boogie Bow Wow Wow' is led by the dogs Cob and Cobbler.

Mr Holmes said: "I realise there are dog people and cat people and a song for one group may not hit the spot for the other.

"It will be interesting to see which one becomes more popular," he added.

The songs can be streamed on the usual platforms and watched on the Fluffets YouTube channel.

Last year, Mr Holmes released a Christmas song with the puppets, which has had more than 400 views on YouTube.

