Helen Murray, 42, has written a book about Newhaven Court, a former summer house and hotel in Cromer visited by names including Albert Einstein and Ernest Shackleton. - Credit: Courtesy of Helen Murray

In its heyday it was visited by celebrated names including Albert Einstein, Oscar Wilde and Ernest Shackleton.

And now Newhaven Court in Cromer is the subject of a book written by a descendent of the family who once owned the house.

Helen Murray, 42, from Norwich, started researching the book during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.

A few months earlier, she had joined a writers' circle and after having some success with non-fiction she was looking for a subject to write about.

Newhaven Court pictured in 1922. - Credit: Archant

A visit to cousins in Dorset provided the inspiration.

"They had the visitors' book from Newhaven Court," Ms Murray said.

"And my background is in history. So that came together in my mind with the writing, and I thought what a brilliant story this would make.

"It's always been an ambition of mine to write a book."

For decades, Newhaven Court was the summer home of the Locker-Lampson family, whose connections drew many of those famous names to house.

A signed souvenir photo, which Locker-Lampson gave to those who had helped guard Einstein at Roughton. - Credit: Supplied by Poppyland Publishing

In September 1933, while staying at Roughton Heath after escaping the Nazis, Einstein made several trips to the house, where he could receive and post letters, use the telephone, enjoy an evening meal and take a bath.

The building later became a hotel before burning down in 1963.

Ms Murray spent a year trawling through the Locker-Lampson family's archive of diaries, letters and photographs.

"The more I dug into it I thought, I'm onto a story," she said.

"People in Cromer have been incredibly helpful. Lots of them remembered the house.

"I hope the book shines a spotlight on the town. The more I learn about Cromer, the more I love it."

Research was followed by six months of writing, which Ms Murray had to squeeze in between her two jobs and looking after her three children.

'Newhaven Court: Love, Tragedy, Heroism and Intrigue', written by Norwich woman Helen Murray, is published by The History Press on October 20. - Credit: Courtesy of Helen Murray

The book, called Newhaven Court: Love, Tragedy, Heroism and Intrigue, will be published by the History Press on October 20.

That same day, Ms Murray will appear on the Mardle Show on Poppyland Radio from 2pm-3pm.

She will then be signing copies of the book at Jarrold in Cromer at 11am on October 22, before going to the Cromer Tennis Clubhouse with a small display, refreshments and more books to celebrate the launch from 1.30-3pm.



















