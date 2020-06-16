Search

New welcome signs highlight town’s attractions

PUBLISHED: 10:43 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 16 June 2020

New gateway signs in North Walsham. Picture: Bob Wright

New gateway signs in North Walsham. Picture: Bob Wright

Archant

New gateway signs on the A-road approaches to North Walsham have replaced the rather old and largely un-noticed ones.

They were funded under North Norfolk District Council’s Market Town Initiative, which saw a £100,000 grant to North Walsham.

The focus of the fund was to carry out improvements that would help to make the town a more attractive place, increase footfall and make a positive impact on North Walsham.

The works were carried out jointly by North Walsham Town Council, and Regenerate North Walsham Community Interest Company, and included refurbishing the town’s unloved precinct, installing public seating, town information map boards, town centre wifi, a marked walk to and along the canal and the signs, which were installed by Norfolk County Council’s contractors.

North Walsham town councillior Bob Wright said: “The brown tourism signs highlight facilities in the town including cafes and restaurants, the cat pottery, information centre, heritage centre and motorcycle museum.”

