New disabled-friendly swing for Wroxham

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:24 AM May 24, 2021   
Suzanne Jones, centre, cut a ribbon to officially open the new swing at the Annes Gardner King playground in Wroxham. 

Children in Wroxham can get into the swing of things following the opening of a new piece of play equipment. 

The parish council has opened a new swing costing almost £10,000 - two years after a request from the mother of a disabled child for a swing all youngsters could use.

Ian Joynson, the councillor in charge of the project, said the swing made a welcome addition to the playground off Park Road, which has also marked an anniversary.  

Mr Joynson said: "The playground has just passed its 90th birthday having been named after local benefactor Annes Gardner King who did so much for Wroxham.  She would be proud of this new addition to her playground."

The swing replaced a 20-year-old one which was coming to the end of its useful life, and 70pc of it was paid for by donations from the Wroxham and Hoveton Lions and two individuals from the village.

Suzanne Jones, one of the benefactors, cut a ribbon to officially open the swing, assisted by the Lions' Mick Holden, parish councillors and Wroxham's rector Rev Liz Jump.

Malcolm Allsop, parish council chairman, said: “On behalf of the village we are so grateful to those who made such an important contribution and made this swing possible.”

