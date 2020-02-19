Search

New play area including zip line unveiled at country park

PUBLISHED: 08:45 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 19 February 2020

Opening of new play area at Holt Country Park.

Opening of new play area at Holt Country Park. Picture: NNDC

Archant

A new play area at a country park includes a modern zip line, bug see-saw, and three different swings.

It replaces the old 12-year-old playground at Holt Country Park, which needed updating, and was funded by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to provide a modern children's play area for the thousands of visitors to the Green Flag Award-winning park. One of the swings is an inclusive bucket swing, and another, a 'me and you' swing where parents and toddlers can swing together.

The ribbon at the opening was cut by NNDC leader Sarah Bütikofer and cakes were provided by on-site tea room, Hetty's House.

Mrs Bütikofer said: "We all know the important role play has in the education of our younger residents. I am delighted the district council has been able to deliver this new equipment."

Town and district councillors came together with the public and NNDC's countryside rangers at the opening.

