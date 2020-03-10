Coastal pub revamp includes new coffee bar

New owners have revamped the Lighthouse Inn in Walcott. Pictures: Mary Ann Stuart Archant

New life has been breathed into a popular coastal pub with a coffee bar opening inside.

Sisters Christina Tilsed and Kim Holt, together with their partners, took over at the Lighthouse Inn in Walcott on October 30 last year.

They have since created a new, soft seating area, redecorated much of the interior and opened a coffee bar in one of the least used parts of the pub.

Christina and partner David Tilsed have 25 years' experience in running successful pubs.

She said: 'We were delighted when the opportunity to take on the Lighthouse came up. We have been visiting my sister in Norfolk for 10 years and wanted to move here for a long time.

'We have had a lovely reception from customers, both locals and visitors, and have been made to feel very welcome.'

Meanwhile, Kim and Mary Ann Stuart, who have lived in Happisburgh for 18 years, ran the award-winning preserves business Ollands Farm foods.

Kim said: 'The Lighthouse became available at just the right time. My sister and I have wanted to go into business together for many years. We believe we have the perfect combination of our knowledge of the local food and drinks industry gained through our preserves business, and Christina and David's knowledge of the pub trade to make this a fantastic, go-to-pub in this part of north Norfolk.'

The owners were determined to keep the core elements of the Coast Road pub and its menu while introducing fresh new ideas both inside and on the menu.

The Lighthouse coffee bar is open from 10am to 5pm every day and 10.30am to 5pm on Sundays. The pub serves food every day from 11am.