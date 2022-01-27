New boss hopes to put his own stamp on Sheringham cafe
- Credit: Daniel Hickey
The new face behind one of north Norfolk's favourite cafes is now hoping to put his own stamp on the place.
Rob Grand, 31, took over Roy Boy's on Station Road in Sheringham last October after its former owner Royston Young retired.
The cafe has been trading for more than 26 years and is popular with locals and visitors.
Mr Grand, who was born and raised around the corner, said that running the business is a "huge opportunity".
"I've been coming here since I was a kid and Roy would often joke that when he retired I could take over," he said.
"Six months ago, I walked in for breakfast on a Tuesday morning. Roy said he was 62 now, he’d had enough and was retiring and would I be interested."
At the time, Mr Grand had just started a new job at a bespoke flooring company in Holt.
"My feeling was Roy wanted to keep it local and he trusted me to do the job.
"What Roy did for me, I’ll never forget it really. It’s a huge opportunity for a young local Sheringham-born person."
While taking over the business at the end of the holiday season was a "big ask", the reputation Mr Young had built up has helped keep the till ringing through the winter.
And Mr Grand now wants to put his own stamp on the café.
In March or April, there will be a mini-relaunch of the premises with new décor, a new menu including more Norfolk produce, and a new name - Streat Boss.
"With Roy’s foundation, hopefully it’ll build from that," said Mr Grand.
He also spoke about the other new independent local businesses in the town including Stubby’s pizza and The Gangway.
"It’s nice to see local people coming back and opening up businesses. It’s an exciting time. There are new fresh ideas and new competition in the town."
Last February, Mr Grand was on furlough from the Gunton Arms and feeling bored when he decided to start cooking and delivering food from his own home on Saturday nights.
Then in May he bought and barbecue and gazebo and began commercial catering at the weekends.
"I’ve a load of plans for what I’d like to do at the cafe," he said. "This year is me putting my own stamp on things, showing the town what I can do and I hope everyone buys into it."