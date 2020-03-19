Search

Advanced search

New man in charge of lifeboat launches at Cromer RNLI is ex-Navy

19 March, 2020 - 13:59
John Redmond has been appointed lifeboat operations manager at Cromer. Picture: RNLI

John Redmond has been appointed lifeboat operations manager at Cromer. Picture: RNLI

Archant

The new lifeboat operations manager at Cromer RNLI is ex-Navy and spent three years as an aircrew medic.

John Redmond has been with Cromer RNLI since 2014 and has fulfilled various roles at the station. He is currently a winch operator and tractor driver, and part of the casualty trained crew.

You may also want to watch:

During his time as an aircrew medic he was involved in medical evacuations, and search and rescue. Altogether, he has worked in healthcare for 49 years, including 15 years as a paramedic.

After leaving the Royal Navy he was principal/senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University before coming to Cromer to join the RNLI as shore crew.

He said he was “honoured to take on the role”, which is voluntary. The job involves overseeing the general operation of the lifeboats and the station. They give authority for the lifeboats to launch, liaising with other emergency services as necessary.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Doctors’ surgery closed for deep clean

Sheringham Medical Practice, which has been closed while a deep clean is carried out. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Salvation Army urges people to think of those in need after food bank donations stolen

Tesco Sheringham food bank donation basket, from which people have been seen taking pasta and toilet rolls. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK tops 1,500

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Town’s Iceland opens early for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarket, Cromer, which is opening early on Wednesdays for the elderly and vulnerable. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘We’re not panicking’ - Coronavirus fears not enough to deter seaside town shoppers

Shoppers were still in Cromer High Street on Saturday, March 14, despite coronavirus fears. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

Doctors’ surgery closed for deep clean

Sheringham Medical Practice, which has been closed while a deep clean is carried out. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Salvation Army urges people to think of those in need after food bank donations stolen

Tesco Sheringham food bank donation basket, from which people have been seen taking pasta and toilet rolls. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK tops 1,500

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Town’s Iceland opens early for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarket, Cromer, which is opening early on Wednesdays for the elderly and vulnerable. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘We’re not panicking’ - Coronavirus fears not enough to deter seaside town shoppers

Shoppers were still in Cromer High Street on Saturday, March 14, despite coronavirus fears. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Here to Help: Where to get help in north Norfolk during the coronavirus outbreak

People and groups across our area are offering help to others amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CANCELLED: Norfolk’s first road marathon in 30 years off due to coronavirus

The map for the north Norfolk Mammoth Marathon, which has been postponed until next year. Picture: NNDC/Deep History Coast

Restaurant offers discount for toilet paper amid coronavirus

If customers bring in a toilet roll at The Station Smokehouse they will get money off the entire bill. Picture: Tim Ridley

New man in charge of lifeboat launches at Cromer RNLI is ex-Navy

John Redmond has been appointed lifeboat operations manager at Cromer. Picture: RNLI

‘My hair and eyelashes froze’: mum completes daunting challenge

Alex Swift completed a two-day cross country skiing trek in Sweden for Walk the Walk breast cancer charity. Photo: Alex Swift/Walk the Walk
Drive 24