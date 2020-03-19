New man in charge of lifeboat launches at Cromer RNLI is ex-Navy

John Redmond has been appointed lifeboat operations manager at Cromer. Picture: RNLI Archant

The new lifeboat operations manager at Cromer RNLI is ex-Navy and spent three years as an aircrew medic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Redmond has been with Cromer RNLI since 2014 and has fulfilled various roles at the station. He is currently a winch operator and tractor driver, and part of the casualty trained crew.

You may also want to watch:

During his time as an aircrew medic he was involved in medical evacuations, and search and rescue. Altogether, he has worked in healthcare for 49 years, including 15 years as a paramedic.

After leaving the Royal Navy he was principal/senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University before coming to Cromer to join the RNLI as shore crew.

He said he was “honoured to take on the role”, which is voluntary. The job involves overseeing the general operation of the lifeboats and the station. They give authority for the lifeboats to launch, liaising with other emergency services as necessary.