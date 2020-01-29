Search

SEE INSIDE: First look at revamped coastal smokehouse

29 January, 2020 - 19:30
Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard have refurbished Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A restaurant specialising in smoked food famous in the American deep south has reopened its doors following a refurbishment.

The Welly's Smokehouse - part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street, Cromer, has been given a makeover with newly painted walls, a new bar and new decor.

Simone Hopwood, co-owner, said she was thrilled with how the venue now looked.

She said: "We decided that our little smokehouse need a bit of an update so we got busy, got some painting going on and we built a lovely new bar.

"We're really pleased with it and it's looking good for the summer."

She said the venue had a new chef, and offered a Sunday dinner "with a twist".

"The chef serves it all up on a platter so dad can carve up the meat and dish out the dinner - it's really quite nice for families. We also have a 12-hour smoked brisket" she said.

"I think we've got the best of both worlds - you can go in the bar and it's very busy, and vibrant and then come in here and it's almost like you're in a different place."

