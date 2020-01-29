Video

SEE INSIDE: First look at revamped coastal smokehouse

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard have refurbished Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A restaurant specialising in smoked food famous in the American deep south has reopened its doors following a refurbishment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard have refurbished Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard have refurbished Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Welly's Smokehouse - part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street, Cromer, has been given a makeover with newly painted walls, a new bar and new decor.

Simone Hopwood, co-owner, said she was thrilled with how the venue now looked.

She said: "We decided that our little smokehouse need a bit of an update so we got busy, got some painting going on and we built a lovely new bar.

"We're really pleased with it and it's looking good for the summer."

Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street has undergone a refurbishment since Christmas. Picture: Neil Didsbury Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street has undergone a refurbishment since Christmas. Picture: Neil Didsbury

She said the venue had a new chef, and offered a Sunday dinner "with a twist".

"The chef serves it all up on a platter so dad can carve up the meat and dish out the dinner - it's really quite nice for families. We also have a 12-hour smoked brisket" she said.

"I think we've got the best of both worlds - you can go in the bar and it's very busy, and vibrant and then come in here and it's almost like you're in a different place."

Inside the revamped Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury Inside the revamped Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Welly's Smokehouse on Garden Street, Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury Welly's Smokehouse on Garden Street, Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The new bar area in the refurbished Welly's Smokehouse on Garden Street, Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury The new bar area in the refurbished Welly's Smokehouse on Garden Street, Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street has undergone a refurbishment since Christmas. Picture: Neil Didsbury Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street has undergone a refurbishment since Christmas. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Inside the newly refurbished Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury Inside the newly refurbished Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Inside the newly refurbished Welly's Smokehouse on Garden Street, Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury Inside the newly refurbished Welly's Smokehouse on Garden Street, Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The menu at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury The menu at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury