North Norfolk zoo welcomes new jaguar
- Credit: Supplied by Amazona Zoo
A new resident is making himself at home at Cromer's Amazona zoo.
The seven-year-old jaguar called Balam has just arrived from Randers Zoo in Denmark.
Imogen White, zoo manager, said Amazona had been wanting a new jaguar since their former, elderly jaguar died in October 2020, and the site was offered Balam - which means jaguar in Mayan - from the Danish zoo.
Ms White said: "I quickly heard back from them with the offer that a young male jaguar that had been in the European Breeding Programme had been found to be infertile.
"To allow a viable male to enter the breeding programme this young male needed a new home and would we be willing to take him - we of course said yes.”
Ms White said Brexit and Covid caused delays in having Balam transferred, but he finally arrived at the zoo last week.
She added: “I am happy to report that he is settling into his new home really well and everyone here has already fallen in love with him."