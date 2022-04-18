North Norfolk zoo welcomes new jaguar

Balam the jaguar at Amazona Zoo in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Amazona Zoo

A new resident is making himself at home at Cromer's Amazona zoo.

The seven-year-old jaguar called Balam has just arrived from Randers Zoo in Denmark.

Imogen White, zoo manager, said Amazona had been wanting a new jaguar since their former, elderly jaguar died in October 2020, and the site was offered Balam - which means jaguar in Mayan - from the Danish zoo.

Imogen White, Amazona Zoo manager. - Credit: Amazona Zoo

Ms White said: "I quickly heard back from them with the offer that a young male jaguar that had been in the European Breeding Programme had been found to be infertile.

"To allow a viable male to enter the breeding programme this young male needed a new home and would we be willing to take him - we of course said yes.”

Balam the jaguar at Amazona Zoo in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Amazona Zoo

Ms White said Brexit and Covid caused delays in having Balam transferred, but he finally arrived at the zoo last week.

She added: “I am happy to report that he is settling into his new home really well and everyone here has already fallen in love with him."

