New homes plan could swell size of village by about 20pc

Published: 8:00 AM August 10, 2021

A computer-generated view of how the development planned for land off Norwich Road, Corpusty could look in winter. - Credit: Design and access statement / Ingleton Wood

Plans have been drawn up for 38 homes which could swell a village's population by around 20pc.

Broadland Development Services has applied to build the housing on a 2.9 hectare site around a new cul-de-sac off Norwich Road in Corpusty, north-west of Aylsham.

An overhead view of the development planned for land off Norwich Road, Corpusty. - Credit: Design and access statement / Ingleton Wood

Broadland's application to North Norfolk District Council says a public consultation was held from December to February and the response was "generally positive" with 32 responses supporting the plans and four objecting to the principle of development.

But there were concerns raised over car parking as well as whether the village's surface water and foul drainage could cope with the new homes.

A computer-generated view of how the development planned for land off Norwich Road, Corpusty could look. - Credit: Design and access statement / Ingleton Wood

Thirty of the houses would be for sale on the open market and eight including two shared ownership houses would be rented out as social housing. The new estate would consist of a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom homes and the application lists figures showing that if fully occupied, 147 people could live there.

According to a 2019 neighbourhood plan the population of Corpusty and neighbouring village Saxthorpe was just under 700, and consisted of "families with young children, single person households, three generation households, 'empty-nesters', people employed locally, others who commute to Holt, Fakenham, Norwich and further afield, and a significant number of the retired and elderly."

A computer-generated view of how the development planned for land off Norwich Road, Corpusty could look. - Credit: Design and access statement / Ingleton Wood

The application says: "The generally positive feedback received from the consultation event demonstrates that there is a strong support for the proposed development from the local community."

The homes would all be built on the south-western side of Norwich Road. On the other side of the road, next to the River Bure, a water drainage attenuation feature will be built, intended to prevent flooding issues affecting the homes.

The application says this feature should be able to deal with any surface water issues, and Broadland are working with Anglian Water and the parish council to address foul water concerns.

The plans say: "The proposals will not change the character of this site and will provide an opportunity to deliver a unique opportunity to provide biodiversity enhancements in cooperation with Norfolk Rivers Trust."

Broadland Development Services, north Norfolk's second biggest social housing provider, after the Victory Housing Trust.




































