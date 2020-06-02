New help for businesses from new £2.7m discretionary fund

Businesses in north Norfolk that were ineligible for support during the government’s first round of funding can now apply for a new grant.

North Norfolk District Council has been allocated a £2.7m discretionary fund.

The North Norfolk Discretionary Covid Business Grant Scheme has been launched to support certain small businesses previously outside the scope of the earlier government business grant fund scheme.

The grant, following government guidance, is aimed at small and micro businesses that have had a significant fall in income due to the coronavirus pandemic and have not been eligible for other support schemes, such as retail, hospitality, leisure, fisheries and dairies.

Applicants will be able to apply from Wednesday, June 3, with a closing deadline of 11.59pm on June 21.

Richard Kershaw, NNDC portfolio holder for economic and business development, said: “The officers at NNDC have been working hard to design a scheme that is fair and equitable, that aims to benefit as many businesses in the district as possible that have fallen through the cracks of previous grant and loan schemes.

“Helping these businesses is imperative if we are to aid recovery of the local economy in the coming months.”

Leader of the council Sarah Bütikofer said: “I would urge any small business that has so far fallen through the gaps for support during this crisis to get in touch. We really want to make sure we reach out and help as much of our business community as possible through this scheme.”

The district council has already awarded over £50m in financial relief to over 4,500 businesses in North Norfolk.

Full guidelines are available at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/tasks/economic-growth/north-norfolk-district-council-s-discretionary-grant-scheme/

People can email the NNDC coronavirus help hub at nndccovid19@north-norfolk.gov.uk or call on 01263 516000 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.