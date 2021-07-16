New loo uses no water, power or chemicals
Anyone visiting the north Norfolk coast can now use a public toilet that uses no water, electricity or chemicals.
The eco-friendly toilet next to the beach car park at Weybourne works by harnessing the natural energy from the sun and wind.
Its designers say this makes it a much more carbon efficient option than traditional toilets.
Nigel Lloyd cut a ribbon to officially open the new loo, which is a North Norfolk District Council project.
Mr Lloyd said: "I am delighted that the council have found an environmentally sound solution to the difficult problem of installing toilet facilities in locations where standard utility services are not available.
"These eco-toilets will cut our reliance on grid energy by using power from the sun and the wind, reduce our reliance on water resources and also minimise the environmental impacts of the waste produced."
Mr Lloyd, who is the council's portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said the eco-loo was ideal for rural spots in the district where standard facilities were not always available.
The toilets feature a black pod, which looks like a chimney and is which is positioned to maximise the solar exposure throughout the year.
The solar radiation heats up, raising the temperature inside which in turn speeds up evaporation, dehydration and natural aerobic decomposition.
The prevailing wind continues to operate the system when there is no sun. Depending on use, the dried waste is removed approximately every six months.
The toilets will be open 24/7 and a hand cleansing station is provided. Lighting is provided by a solar-powered light.
As well as cutting down on electricity and water use, the toilet is designed to eradicate methane gas output by dispensing with a septic tank.
Similar toilets have already been installed remote, countryside and sensitive locations across the country and NNDC teams visited a similar installation at Thornham Walks in Suffolk.