News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

New loo uses no water, power or chemicals

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:44 PM July 16, 2021   
Councillor Nigel Lloyd from North Norfolk District Council

Councillor Nigel Lloyd from North Norfolk District Council opens the new public toilet in Weybourne functions without water, electricity or chemicals. - Credit: NNDC

Anyone visiting the north Norfolk coast can now use a public toilet that uses no water, electricity or chemicals.

The eco-friendly toilet next to the beach car park at Weybourne works by harnessing the natural energy from the sun and wind. 

Its designers say this makes it a much more carbon efficient option than traditional toilets.

Nigel Lloyd cut a ribbon to officially open the new loo, which is a North Norfolk District Council project. 

The new public toilet in Weybourne functions without water, electricity or chemicals.

The new public toilet in Weybourne functions without water, electricity or chemicals. - Credit: NNDC

Mr Lloyd said: "I am delighted that the council have found an environmentally sound solution to the difficult problem of installing toilet facilities in locations where standard utility services are not available.

You may also want to watch:

"These eco-toilets will cut our reliance on grid energy by using power from the sun and the wind, reduce our reliance on water resources and also minimise the environmental impacts of the waste produced."

Mr Lloyd, who is the council's portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said the eco-loo was ideal for rural spots in the district where standard facilities were not always available. 

The new public toilet in Weybourne functions without water, electricity or chemicals.

The new public toilet in Weybourne functions without water, electricity or chemicals. - Credit: NNDC

Most Read

  1. 1 7 of the best circular walks on the Norfolk coast
  2. 2 Injured treated at scene as two-car crash shuts main road
  3. 3 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
  1. 4 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
  2. 5 'A blot on the landscape' - Scores object to 60ft 5G mast plan
  3. 6 How a North Walsham man played key role in historic murder trial
  4. 7 Car ends up in a ditch following a crash on the A149
  5. 8 Council votes to object to 18m 5G mast due to highway safety
  6. 9 'Book holidays at your own risk': Travel agents face more Covid gloom
  7. 10 Mother's fury at hospital over death of son with Down's syndrome

The toilets feature a black pod, which looks like a chimney and is which is positioned to maximise the solar exposure throughout the year.

The solar radiation heats up, raising the temperature inside which in turn speeds up evaporation, dehydration and natural aerobic decomposition.

The prevailing wind continues to operate the system when there is no sun. Depending on use, the dried waste is removed approximately every six months.

The toilets will be open 24/7 and a hand cleansing station is provided. Lighting is provided by a solar-powered light.

As well as cutting down on electricity and water use, the toilet is designed to eradicate methane gas output by dispensing with a septic tank.

Similar toilets have already been installed remote, countryside and sensitive locations across the country and NNDC teams visited a similar installation at Thornham Walks in Suffolk.

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crashed UFO at a Mundesley quarry.

Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sunrise at Holkham Beach. Picture: Neal Trafankowski / iWitness24

Visit Norfolk

Norfolk beach named as one of Britain's best picnic spots

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
CGI image showing exterior of a two-storey brick and flint house with integrated garage and block paved driveway

Flagship home at new coastal development for sale for £1.25m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. 

EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus