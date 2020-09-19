Search

Green jobs created at coastal council

PUBLISHED: 08:10 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 19 September 2020

East Runton beach. North Norfolk District Council has created two new positions to help it advance its environmental agenda. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2015

Two new ‘green’ jobs are being offered at a Norfolk council which aims to plant 110,000 trees in the next three years.

North Norfolk District Council has created two new posts in an effort to fight climate change and boost the environment. One of the jobs, environmental policy officer, pays between £37,890 to £41,881 a year while the other, for a climate change project officer, pays from £20,903 to £22,627.

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environment, said: “These new posts will allow the council to make a step change in its own activities to address the climate and environmental challenges we face and to help and inspire local residents and businesses to take action that will benefit us all.”

The council’s tree planting scheme, to be complete by May 2023, it expected to offset around 264 tonnes of Carbon dioxide emissions each year.

