Cromer Artspace and North Norfolk District Council have agreed plans to turn the art deco block on Cromer's West Promenade into a new Art Space for the town. Inset: Paul Harris of Cromer Artspace.

A seafront landmark has been given a new lease of life with plans to redevelop the Art Deco building on Cromer's promenade.

Cromer Artspace and North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have agreed plans to turn the block on the town's west beach into a new 'art space' for the town.

Artspace, which was behind the Bigger Picture project and last year's Autumn Festival, will use the building for exhibitions, workshops and community events which will open up opportunities for aspiring artists and showcase existing talent in north Norfolk and beyond.

The Art Deco block on Cromer's West Promenade.

Phil Harris, from the charity, said: "The idea is to open the building as an art gallery so people can have access to art in Cromer.

"We've already been successful with the Big Picture project. Now we want to put on permanent exhibitions using professional artists and local community groups."

Cromer vox pop. Phil Harris.

The block was built in the 1930s and the council had been looking for someone to take it on since 2016. NNDC spent about about £65,000 on external repairs to the building in 2015.

Volunteers are being sought to help renovate the building before its opening in April. Anyone interested can find out more at a meeting at Cromer Community Centre in Garden Street on February 26 at 2pm.

Mr Harris said: "We've been looking at putting pictures on the wall. We'll also be looking at having workshops so people can come and learn different types of art, ceramics or painting or something else like that.

"So the whole idea is to get the community of Cromer and the visitors to Cromer better access to art and some hands-on experience as well."

Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said: "This is brilliant news all around. It's good news for the energetic, imaginative team at Cromer Artspace but it's also good for North Norfolk's artistic community in general and for the Art Deco block itself.

"I'm so looking forward to the Easter show in a renovated building."

The art deco block on Cromer's West Promenade will reopen as an art space for the town in spring 2022.

More information will be available at www.cromer-artspace.uk. People can also sign up to receive a newsletter giving details of all upcoming events.







