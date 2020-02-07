Search

Seaside town to get its ninth charity shop

PUBLISHED: 15:11 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 07 February 2020

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice is opening a new charity shop in Tucker Street, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice is opening a new charity shop in Tucker Street, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Cromer is about to get another charity shop - making it nine in the town.

Lady Bacon. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodLady Bacon. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice is opening the new shop in Tucker Street, in the unit which used to be Kards and Bits until it closed in January last year.

Lady Bacon, patron of the hospice, will be there at 11am on Monday, February 10 to officially open the new shop.

The final touches are now being put on the shop, including a sign to go over the window display.

Priscilla Bacon is raising money for a new 24-bed hospice to be built close to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The original Priscilla Bacon Lodge, at the Colman Hospital on Unthank Road, opened in July 1979.

Cromer's other charity shops are: EACH in Tucker Street, the About with Friends Community Shop, Sue Ryder and RSPCA in Garden Street, Break and Cancer Research UK in Hamilton Road and Big C and Strands in Church Street.

