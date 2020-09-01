New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Fresh access has been opened up to a north Norfolk beach which had 1.8 million cubic metres of sand pumped onto it last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Norfolk District Council has opened a new 40-space car park at Bacton, on the Coast Road between Cable Gap and Castaways holiday parks, north-west of the village before Bacton Gas Terminal.

Greg Hayman, the council’s portfolio holder for assets, said: “Opening just before the bank holiday weekend, this new car park facility will enable more people to enjoy the stunning north Norfolk coast on one of its loveliest beaches.

“I want to thank all those locally, including the landowner, who have helped make this possible.”

A 6km-long stretch of beach at Bacton and Walcott underwent a £19m ‘sandscaping’ project last year to protect the shoreline from erosion.

The pay-and-display car park includes an accessible ramp down to the beach. Visitors can pay by cash or use the app MiPermit.

MORE: It’s Norfolk’s ‘newest’ beach - three cheers as sandy stretch is opened up.













