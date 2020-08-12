Search

Advanced search

Town’s wartime story told in new volume

PUBLISHED: 11:38 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 12 August 2020

Tim Groves has written Sheringham at War – 75 Years On. Images: Karen Bethell/Out of Box Publishing

Tim Groves has written Sheringham at War – 75 Years On. Images: Karen Bethell/Out of Box Publishing

Archant

The story of Sheringham during the Second World War has been told in a new book to be released for the anniversary of war’s end.

The front cover of Sheringham at War – 75 Years On, which is to be published to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day marking the end of the Second World War. Picture: Supplied by Out of Box PublishingThe front cover of Sheringham at War – 75 Years On, which is to be published to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day marking the end of the Second World War. Picture: Supplied by Out of Box Publishing

Sheringham at War – 75 Years On, written by Sheringham Museum director Tim Groves, shows how the town coped under the pressure of war, and hones in on the observations of two residents: Mrs RM Dhonan of Cromer Road, who recorded everyday life and Jack Farrow, who spent four years in the notorious Changi prisoner-of-war camp in Singapore.

Mr Groves said he owed a lot to the research of fellow museum founder, Peter Brooks.

He said: “Peter copied many of his extensive notes to me in the late 1980s used in the writing of ‘Coastal Towns at War’ and further archives were given to the museum following Peter’s death.

“I feel fortunate to have been able to draw from his research and transcripts of many interviews.”

Museum trustee and director Tim Groves outside the seafront attraction. Photo: KAREN BETHELLMuseum trustee and director Tim Groves outside the seafront attraction. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Lord Richard Dannatt, former head of the British Army, wrote the book’s foreword. Lord Dannatt said Sheringham played its role in the war by taking in evacuee children from London, facing bombing from enemy planes, defending the coastline from invasion and having soldiers from the town become prisoners as Singapore fell.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “These events, and many more, were the daily stuff of conversation and the lived experience amongst the congregation in St Peter’s Church, in the shops along the High Street, over a beer in the Two Lifeboats and in the Lifeboat Station itself.

“In the era of total war, everyone was fully committed; there were no spectators.”

Madeleine Ashcroft, town mayor, added: “As a community, Sheringham has shown itself able, time and time again, to rise to whatever challenges fate has thrown at it.

“As I browsed through the pages of this beautiful and fascinating book, I immediately saw the parallels there with the months of lockdown we have all experienced as a result of the Covid-19 virus pandemic.”

Lord Dannatt is due to officially launch the book at Sheringham’s North Norfolk Railway station on Friday, August 14.

It will be on sale at the station, as well as at the town’s Tesco, Starlings and other stores, as well as online at OOTBShop.co.uk.

The book can also be purchased on offer with its sister publication ‘Sheringham at War – 100 Years On’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the North Norfolk News

App use for carpark payments triples amid pandemic in north Norfolk

The busy car park as visitors flock to Overstrand in the very hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Local artist to give graduates the opportunity to host their own degree shows

Catherine Austin-Fell is offering graduates the chance to have their own show at Anthony Fell Antiques in Holt, the first show will be sculptor Benjamin Austin-Fell. Picture: Benjamin Austin-Fell/Catherine Austin-Fell

Mum takes on treadmill challenge in mental health fundraiser

Emma Spagnola, who is planning to walk 200 miles on a treadmill as part of a challenge to raise money for the Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund. Picture: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Senior Conservative councillor banned from roads for repeated speeding

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.