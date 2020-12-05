New benches at North Lodge Park

Published: 3:56 PM December 5, 2020

Heather Cox, from Cromer's High Street Co-op, presents a cheque to a Friends of North Lodge Park member Val McCampling to fund two new park benches for the rose garden. - Credit: Malcolm English Photography

Visitors to Cromer's North Lodge park have a new spot to sit and smell the roses thanks to a donation from a town supermarket.

The High Street Co-op has donated £274 for the Friends of North Lodge Park to buy two benches for the park's rose garden - which has been a popular, tranquil spot for people throughout this challenging year.

Stuart Vail, the Co-op's manager, said: “We really support the work of the friends group in North Lodge Park and wanted to give something practical for the community to use.

"It has been great to see the park so well used.”

Heather Cox, a long-standing Co-op employee, led the fundraising for the benches and has also raised thousands more to help other causes around the town.

The Friends of North Lodge Park is one of three charities Co-op members are supporting this year – a percentage of all members spend in the shop is given to local charities.







