All-terrain wheelchairs come to north Norfolk beaches

Published: 12:37 PM August 3, 2021

North Norfolk District Council has bought the wheelchairs for use on Cromer and Sheringham beaches. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

North Norfolk's boasts stretches of wide, award-winning beaches, but for too long have they proven a struggle for wheelchair users.

But that is now changing thanks to a couple of all-terrain beach wheelchairs bought by North Norfolk District Council.

The wheelchairs, which feature large grey wheels and can even float, can carry people across a beach without fear of getting stuck in the sand or shingle.

A beach wheelchair on Cromer beach. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

One of the free-to-use wheelchairs is already available at Cromer, and the second is coming to Sheringham soon.

Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture said: “Going to the beach is one of the greatest days out you can have in North Norfolk – our coastline is home to so many wonderful beaches and they should be enjoyable by everyone. No one should feel like they can’t visit the beach.

You may also want to watch:

"We’re very pleased to introduce these to Cromer and Sheringham and hope they can make a real difference to the quality of life here.”











