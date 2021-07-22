News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Sports club urged to remove netting amid hedgehog safety fears

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:21 PM July 22, 2021   
Overstrand wildlife campaigner Maggie Wilcox in front of the netting and hedgerow.

Overstrand wildlife campaigner Maggie Wilcox in front of the netting and hedgerow. - Credit: Supplied by Maggie Wilcox

Concerns have been raised over the cutting back of a hedgerow and the installation of a net fence at a north Norfolk sports club.

Wildlife campaigner Maggie Wilcox, of Overstrand, said the measures introduced along a property border at Overstrand Sports Club in High Street could threaten species including hedgehogs. 

The club's chairman refused to comment on the issue, but has been in contact with North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker over it. 

Mrs Wilcox said the hedgerow was an important habitat for birds, bees, butterflies and other insects.

She said: "Hedgehogs forage for food underneath using the hedgerow as cover and will also build their nests. The netting will easily trap a bird, amphibian, reptile and mammals including foxes, hedgehogs and deer causing serious injury and even death."

You may also want to watch:

She called on the club to remove the netting. 

Mr Baker spoke about protecting hedgehogs in a recent debate in parliament, and is backing a CPRE campaign for 40pc more hedgerows by 2050. But he said he was "mindful" of the sports club's position. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New summer car parks to open on coast
  2. 2 Council's holiday let sell off after failing to make enough money
  3. 3 School's dinner lady retires after almost 50 years
  1. 4 Swimmer lucky to be alive after almost getting swept out to sea
  2. 5 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
  3. 6 Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant
  4. 7 Sunbathing couple advised to move on from dangerous cliff
  5. 8 Party time! School prom returns after two years
  6. 9 Council leader accused of operating 'small cabal'
  7. 10 Music festival postponed due to 'sharply rising' Covid cases

Mr Baker said: "Following my campaign to protect nature, and, in particular, improve conditions for our hedgehog populations, I have been in touch with Overstrand Sports Club. The club is very close to the road and therefore balls have to be stopped from hitting children, adults and the public that are walking along into the town.

"The club has assured me it is making sure that wildlife is being considered at every step.

"However, I would always ask that people consider that netting - which is often used in people's gardens quite innocently - can result in our wildlife being trapped and snagged, which we must be careful to prevent." 

Mrs Wilcox said she had also been in touch with Ed Maxfield, county councillor for Mundesley, over the issue.  

Mr Maxfield said that while he did not know the details of this situation, he had got many messages recently from people concerned that the county council was not properly maintaining verges and hedgerows by cutting them back.

He said the situation at the sports club felt like "the opposite side of the coin".

“It feels like this is connected to that even though it isn’t a county council issue," he said.  “If organisations are going to change the way they do things, they need to spend more time talking to people and explaining why they are doing it."

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

General manager, Tracey Manning, and head chef, Bruno Suarez Alves, at the newly opened Suffield Arm

Coronavirus

Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Nigel Lloyd from North Norfolk District Council

New seaside loo uses no water, power or chemicals

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham station's new, passenger-friendly platform.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Norfolk Live

Collision at level crossing sparks rail delays

Andrew Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jake van Poortvliet, who captained the men's side at  Holt Rugby Football Club.

'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus