'Golf ball' dome takes shape next to Broads museum

It kept an eye on the sky during the Second World War and for decades afterwards.

And now RAF Neatishead, near Hoveton, is on the brink of becoming a fully-functioning station again, following the relocation of a radar dome from the north Norfolk coast.

Hattie Hearn, manager of the RAF Air Defence Radar Museum at Neatishead, with the re-sited radar dome in the background. - Credit: RAF Air Defence Radar Museum Neatishead

The radar dome - or radome - being constructed at the RAF Air Defence Air Museum Neatishead, with the museum's Bloodhound Missile in the foreground. - Credit: RAF Air Defence Air Museum

Hattie Hearn is manager of the RAF Air Defence Air Museum, one part of the site which continued operating after the station itself was downgraded to being a non-operational Remote Radar Head in 2006.

Mrs Hearn said the new 'golf ball' had already become a talking point.

She said: "For us it marks the continuation of the story of air defence.

"People can come to the museum, learn about the role of radar in the Second World War and the Cold War, and then step outside and see the latest generation of air defence.

The radar dome in its former location in Trimingham. - Credit: Mike Page

"This is quite significant for us, and hopefully visitors will see this new feature on the landscape and want to learn a bit more about us and our story."

The MoD announced in July it would move the radar dome - or radome - from its location by the cliffs in Trimingham. There were fears the site was exposed to erosion and concerns about interference from offshore wind farms.

But it is thought the move will not completely solve the interference problem, as the radar will still be within the line of sight of turbines from a planned wind farm, called Norfolk Boreas.

Military experts have been trying to find ways to reduce the interference from the wind farm.

An MoD spokesperson said: "Wind farms support the UK’s clean energy ambition and we are committed to working across government and with industry to mitigate any impacts from air traffic control and defence radar."

The dome's fiberglass pieces - like those of an egg - are being put together on top of a specially-constructed building.

Mrs Hearn added: "You can see the dome from our reception.

"We often get visitors come in and ask if we are still an operating radar station, and now, we can point to the dome and say that we are."

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, until its closure for winter on November 11.