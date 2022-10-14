News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Golf ball' dome takes shape next to Broads museum

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:28 PM October 14, 2022
During the construction of the radar dome at Neatishead.

During the construction of the radar dome at Neatishead. - Credit: RAF Air Defence Radar Museum Neatishead

It kept an eye on the sky during the Second World War and for decades afterwards.

And now RAF Neatishead, near Hoveton, is on the brink of becoming a fully-functioning station again, following the relocation of a radar dome from the north Norfolk coast

Hattie Hearn, manager of the RAF Air Defence Radar Museum at Neatishead, with the re-sited radar dome in the background.

Hattie Hearn, manager of the RAF Air Defence Radar Museum at Neatishead, with the re-sited radar dome in the background. - Credit: RAF Air Defence Radar Museum Neatishead

The radar dome - or radome - being constructed at the RAF Air Defence Air Museum Neatishead

The radar dome - or radome - being constructed at the RAF Air Defence Air Museum Neatishead, with the museum's Bloodhound Missile in the foreground. - Credit: RAF Air Defence Air Museum

Hattie Hearn is manager of the RAF Air Defence Air Museum, one part of the site which continued operating after the station itself was downgraded to being a non-operational Remote Radar Head  in 2006.

Mrs Hearn said the new 'golf ball' had already become a talking point. 

The radar dome - or radome - being constructed at Neatishead

The radar dome - or radome - being constructed at Neatishead - Credit: RAF Air Defence Air Museum

She said: "For us it marks the continuation of the story of air defence.

"People can come to the museum, learn about the role of radar in the Second World War and the Cold War, and then step outside and see the latest generation of air defence. 

The radar dome in its former location in Trimingham.

The radar dome in its former location in Trimingham. - Credit: Mike Page

"This is quite significant for us, and hopefully visitors will see this new feature on the landscape and want to learn a bit more about us and our story."  

The MoD announced in July it would move the radar dome - or radome - from its location by the cliffs in Trimingham. There were fears the site was exposed to erosion and concerns about interference from offshore wind farms.

Most Read

  1. 1 Spicy's back! - Exceptionally old gull returns to north Norfolk coast
  2. 2 Three Norfolk chippies among 10 battling to be restaurant of the year
  3. 3 Katy sets sights on Ironman after winning her first two triathlons
  1. 4 'No going back' - Four-day week set to stay on chippy's menu
  2. 5 £500k worth of drugs seized from man driving on A11
  3. 6 Three-bed home with 'epic' sea views up for sale for £675k
  4. 7 Core blimey! The Norfolk farm reviving little-known apples
  5. 8 Seven people arrested in Norfolk county lines drugs crackdown
  6. 9 'Demolition Man' joins charity darts tournament
  7. 10 The 38 best restaurants in Norfolk, according to the AA guide

But it is thought the move will not completely solve the interference problem, as the radar will still be within the line of sight of turbines from a planned wind farm, called Norfolk Boreas.

Military experts have been trying to find ways to reduce the interference from the wind farm.

An MoD spokesperson said: "Wind farms support the UK’s clean energy ambition and we are committed to working across government and with industry to mitigate any impacts from air traffic control and defence radar."

The dome's fiberglass pieces - like those of an egg - are being put together on top of a specially-constructed building.

Mrs Hearn added: "You can see the dome from our reception.

"We often get visitors come in and ask if we are still an operating radar station, and now, we can point to the dome and say that we are."

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, until its closure for winter on November 11.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A farm shop opens this month at Eves Hill Farm near Reepham, pictured is farmer Jeremy Buxton. 

Food and Drink

Farm owners 'taking back control' by opening shop and tea room

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The days when horses were the kings of the road. The Main Road is now the High Street

The Norfolk village populated by 'distinctly superior people'

Derek James

Logo Icon
The Parklands site in Pudding Norton, which has been sold for £1.7m. 

Mobile home site sold for £1.7m

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Thousands of people on Wells Quay cheer as the new lifeboat Duke of Edinburgh arrives in the town

Gallery

Thousands enjoy 'epic occasion' as new lifeboat arrives on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon