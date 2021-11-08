News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Artisan works to go on show at upcoming fair

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:08 AM November 8, 2021
Paul Williams, whose wooden craftworks will go on show at an artisan fair in Neatishead. - Credit: Supplied

Art of all shapes and sizes is to go on show at an upcoming artisan fair in the Norfolk Broads.

Members of the Two Rivers’ Artists group, which are based around the rivers Ant and Bure, are to feature at the fair on Saturday, November 20 at New Victory Hall in Neatishead, from 10am-3pm. 

The event will raise money for the Nancy Oldfield Trust, which is based in the village and provides opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged people.

Artists whose works will include photographer James Arthur, printmaker Kit Calladine, silver smith Fiona Johnson and metalworker and sculptor Jacky Wilton.

Paul Williams, a woodworker who is also part of the group, said: "Also joining the fair will be the Friends of Neatishead School with their spectacular refreshments and cakes, so people visiting the event can enjoy a chat and a break with friends while soaking up the vibrant, artistic atmosphere."

One of the items to be on show at the Two Rivers’ Artists fair in Neatishead. 

One of the items to be on show at the Two Rivers’ Artists fair in Neatishead. - Credit: Supplied by Two Rivers’ Artists

