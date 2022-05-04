Woodland at Blickling Estate in Norfolk will be part of a network of ancient trees dedicated to the Queen to mark the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Reg Harris

A north Norfolk woodland has been chosen as part of a nationwide network of trees to be dedicated to the Queen in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

The National Trust has announced that Blickling woodland will be part of the Queen's Green Canopy - a selection of 70 ancient woodlands and 70 ancient trees across the UK to mark her 70 years on the throne.

The park is home to between 750 and 1,000 veteran trees. Among them are ancient small-leaved lime, once the dominant tree species in the region.

Stuart Banks, countryside manager at Blickling Estate, said: "While the wildwoods of East Anglia are long gone, our small-leaved limes certainly nod back to a very different past."

Some of the trees have stood for longer than the hall and much of the estate itself, which was mentioned the 11th century Domesday Book.

There are also hundreds of gnarled and broken oaks, twisted chestnuts and several other species.

"Veteran trees are so important not only for their place in our history and culture, but for the staggering biodiversity that they support," Mr Banks said.

"Species have evolved to live in and on these trees, making use of the dead and decaying fibres within and finding nooks and crannies to lay their eggs and rear their young.

"This dedication is an acknowledgement of the significance of Blickling's collection of ancient and veteran trees as a sustainable population for both the trees and the species that are dependant on them," he added.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a tree planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, which invites people from across the United Kingdom to 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee'.

By sharing the stories behind the ancient woodlands and trees, as well as the incredible efforts that are made to protect them, The Queen’s Green Canopy aims to raise awareness of these habitats and the importance of conserving them for future generations.

John Deakin, head of woodlands at the National Trust said: "We are delighted to have five woodlands and eight of our notable trees included in this prestigious list and dedicated to the Queen's remarkable 70 year reign."

For more information, visit queensgreencanopy.org/







