National Gallery paintings to turn Cromer into 'open-air gallery'

Organiser of the Pictures Around Cromer exhibition, Siri Taylor and Barry Meadows, with a lifesize replica of Van Gogh's Sunflowers. - Credit: Cromer Artspace

If you can't visit the gallery, perhaps the gallery can come to you.

This is the logic behind an art exhibition coming to the streets of Cromer next month, as the town is turned into an 'open-air gallery' with paintings by some of western Europe's greatest ever artists.

The project, organised by Cromer Artspace, will see 30 life-size replica artworks from the National Gallery in London hung on buildings around the town.

'Pictures around Cromer' is being launched on Friday, September 2, and will run until April 30 next year.

During that time, locals and visitors will get the chance to come face to face with paintings by Caravaggio, Monet, Manet, Van Gogh and Van Huysum, among others.

A pair of Van Gogh paintings will be among the 30 artworks from the National Gallery collection hung on buildings around Cromer from September to April. - Credit: Cromer Artspace

This follows the successful Bigger Picture initiative devised by Cromer Artspace when reproductions of great works of art from all over the world were displayed in various outdoor locations around the town during lockdown.

Barry Meadows, who organised the project with fellow Cromer Artspace member Siri Taylor, said: "We started the project in lockdown to put paintings around the town, that was seen by the National Gallery, who asked if they could work with us this time.

"People love it, walking around the town, coming across the paintings.

"We had a load of feedback that people like seeing paintings but don't necessarily like going to galleries."

The exhibition can be explored with the aid of a printed guide and map, while additional resources can be found online via QR codes displayed next to each work.

'Pictures around Cromer' has been made possible through the support of North Norfolk District Council, Cromer Town Council, Norfolk County Council and many local people and businesses.

The collaboration with the National Gallery has enabled picture licensing and special photographic facilities for selected images as well as assistance from a dedicated national touring exhibitions manager and a schools liaison facilitator.

The project has involved hundreds of Artspace volunteers dedicating their time to the project over the past year.