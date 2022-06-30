Women to take on paddleboarding marathon to help Broads trust

Two women are getting ready for a marathon paddle to help others enjoy the beauty of the Norfolk Broads.

Emily Greves and Rebecca Glossop will take their paddleboards 20 miles from Horstead Mill to Barton Turf in an attempt to raise £2,500 for the Nancy Oldfield Trust.

Ms Greves said she expected the Saturday, July 2 fundraiser to last up to 12 hours.

She said: "There will be regular stops to eat, hydrate, stretch and take a breather.

"We are very fortunate to have on the land support from family members who will be on hand if we need any extra supplies, and we will also be joined on the water by friends and family who also paddleboard."

Emily Greves is one of two women who are about to attempt a paddleboarding challenge for the Nancy Oldfield Trust. - Credit: Supplied

Ms Greves, 42, works for the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club while Ms Glossop works for the Neatishead-based trust, which Ms Greves said was set up to make the Broads "accessible for all".

She said: "They offer accessible motor-boat trips, canoeing, pedal launches, and sailing.

"The fleet of sail boats offer its visitors the opportunity to experience the thrill and benefits of sailing."

She said the trust had a range of sailing boats to suit a broad range of needs - including conventional boats with side seats and tiller steering, and boats with joystick steering and forward-facing seats.

Rebecca Glossop is part of a paddleboarding challenge for the Nancy Oldfield Trust. - Credit: Supplied

Ms Greves said the fundraiser was crucial to support the keep the small fleet in working order.

She said: "The boats are used almost daily during the summer months and see a lot of wear and tear, so the objective of the paddleboard challenge is to raise enough money to provide, or go towards, a new set of sails for one of the boats in need."

The challenge comes as paddleboarding had seen a boom in popularity on the Broads. Ms Greves said the activity was "quite easy to get the hang of" and was suitable for all ages.

She said: "You can pick up a board to suit most budgets and it is a relatively inexpensive activity once you covered the initial outlay, they don't take much maintenance and are easy to transport which allows you to access many different parts of the Norfolk Broads and explore areas which are not navigable by boat."

To support the fundraiser, visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/supforsailsjune22