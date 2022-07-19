Paddle boarders go extra mile - or 20 - for Broads charity

From left, Emily Greves, Rebecca Glossop, Clarissa Greves, Richard Austin were among the paddle boarders who undertook a 20-mile trek across the Norfolk Broads to raise money for the Nancy Oldfield Trust. - Credit: Supplied by Emily Greves

Paddleboarders have completed an epic trek across the Norfolk Broads in a bid to help others experience the beauty of the area.

Emily Greves, Rebecca Glossop, Clarissa Greves, Richard Austin and Zoe Austin were among the team that paddled part or all of the way from Horstead Mill to Barton Turf - a distance of 20 miles - to raise money for the Nancy Oldfield Trust.

Ms Greves, 42, who works for the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club, said she was delighted with how the paddle - which has raised around £2,200 - had gone.

The paddle boarders on their 20-mile trek across the Norfolk Broads to raise money for the Nancy Oldfield Trust. - Credit: Supplied by Emily Greves

She said: "The first leg was very pleasant and quiet as we made our way up to Wroxham.

"The second leg, from Wroxham to Horning, was tough in parts with the wind picking up a bit.

"We were greeted in Horning by a whole bunch of family and friends, which was just the boost we needed."

Ms Greves said the moment the River Ant opened into Barton Broad and they spotted the trust's pontoons was "a moment I’ll never forget."

She said: "The broad was quiet, it was a perfect moment to reflect, I think everyone at that point felt a huge sense of achievement followed closely by relief.

"We arrived at Barton Turf Staithe at 6pm and were greeted by our family and friends who had been at all the checkpoints along the way, together with Nancy Oldfield trustee Val Khambatta who had also saw us off first thing at Horning. It was really special."

It took around 11 hours to paddle the whole distance - including a stop for a picnic by the waterside in Horning.

The trust, based in Neatishead, was set up to make the Broads "accessible for all" and offers motor-boat trips, canoeing, pedal launches, and sailing.

Ms Greves added: "The energy, positivity and sheer determination from them and all of the paddlers made it a truly memorable day.

"I'm very grateful to have completed the challenge and be surrounded by such positive and determined people."

Ms Greves said they would "most definitely" undertake another such charity trek to raise money for the trust.

She said: "Although we think we would change it up a bit and invite those who kayak or canoe, possibly make it into our own version of a triathlon."

To support the fundraiser, visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/supforsailsjune22







