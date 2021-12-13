Nail bar owner bids to open second shop in north Norfolk
- Credit: Google Maps
A nail bar owner is hoping to expand his business by opening a second shop in north Norfolk.
Nails by Steve, on Bridge Street in Fakenham, opened at the end of 2018 - and now Hoai Tan Truong, or Steve as he is known to customers, is applying to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to change the use of a former hair salon in Holt.
The premises, on Albert Street, is currently vacant.
A supporting document states the change of use to nail bar would have "no effect" on Holt conservation area and the scale and form of the current building will remain untouched.
The only work will be small-scale redecoration as the premises has not been occupied for some time.
An active tenant would have a positive effect as the property will be maintained, the application states.
Mr Truong said: "We're going well here in Fakenham and I just wanted to find another shop. Business is getting bigger and bigger."
