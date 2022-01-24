News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Nail bar owner now planning to open third shop in north Norfolk

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:09 PM January 24, 2022
A premises on Church Street in North Walsham

A premises on Church Street in North Walsham that could reopen as a nail bar under new plans submitted to North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Google

A nail bar owner already planning to open a second branch in north Norfolk is now setting his sights on a third outlet.

Hoai Tan Truong, or Steve as he is known to customers, is applying to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to open a nail bar on Church Street in North Walsham.

This follows a previous bid, approved earlier this month, to bring a shop to Holt.

Nails by Steve, on Bridge Street in Fakenham.

Nails by Steve, on Bridge Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Truong established Nails by Steve on Bridge Street in Fakenham at the end of 2018

The latest proposal would see a new lease of life for a former hair salon and beauticians which is currently vacant.

According to the plans, the business, named S.T. Nails and Beauty, would employ one full-time and one part-time staff.

A supporting document says the only works required would be small-scale redecoration, the building having been unoccupied and unmaintained for a short period of time.

A decision on the bid is expected by March 15.

