Nail bar owner now planning to open third shop in north Norfolk
- Credit: Google
A nail bar owner already planning to open a second branch in north Norfolk is now setting his sights on a third outlet.
Hoai Tan Truong, or Steve as he is known to customers, is applying to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to open a nail bar on Church Street in North Walsham.
This follows a previous bid, approved earlier this month, to bring a shop to Holt.
Mr Truong established Nails by Steve on Bridge Street in Fakenham at the end of 2018
The latest proposal would see a new lease of life for a former hair salon and beauticians which is currently vacant.
According to the plans, the business, named S.T. Nails and Beauty, would employ one full-time and one part-time staff.
A supporting document says the only works required would be small-scale redecoration, the building having been unoccupied and unmaintained for a short period of time.
A decision on the bid is expected by March 15.
Most Read
- 1 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
- 2 North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area
- 3 5 TV shows and films shot in Norfolk getting released in 2022
- 4 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
- 5 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- 6 Bid to open glampsite in north Norfolk meadow
- 7 'A coffee shop was a childhood dream' - Q&A with Mel Benns
- 8 Seven of the best locations for a minibreak staycation in Norfolk
- 9 Security fears raised over Badersfield asylum seeker plan
- 10 Siberian dogs are finding new Norfolk homes thanks to three animal lovers