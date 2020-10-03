Murder investigation launched and two men arrested after stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in the neck in North Walsham.

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road.

Police were called to Antingham Drive shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2, following reports from paramedics that a man had been stabbed after a disturbance.

Officers arrived on scene to find the injured man on nearby Bacton Road, where he received treatment but died at the scene.

Two men were arrested at the scene. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder while a second man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both suspects have been taken to police investigation centres in Aylsham and Wymondham where they will be questioned.

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road.

Police have sealed off a property in Antingham Drive, and Bacton Road has been closed while scene investigations are carried out.

On Saturday morning, a heavy police presence was seen in the area, with a white tent up near the gate of North Walsham New Cemetery on Bacton Road.

Workers near the scene say the police cordon and tent was already set up when they arrived for work at 7am this morning.

A fire crew arrived on the scene shortly before 2pm.

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road.

One bystander, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s really sad - it’s the first time I’ve ever known anything like that to happen in North Walsham.”

Detectives will be carrying out a number of enquiries in the area today (Saturday, October 3) and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen or heard anything should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 477 of October 2.

Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night.

Fire crews have now arrived at the scene of a murder investigation on Bacton Road in North Walsham.

