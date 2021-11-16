Memorial plaque for Second World War fallen unveiled
- Credit: Supplied by Mundesley Parish Council
The men of Mundesley who gave their lives in the Second World War have been remembered on a new memorial plaque, which was unveiled at a remembrance service.
At the service on Saturday evening, parish council chairman David Harding read Flanders Fields and Kelly McCarthy, the village's armed forces ambassador, gave a speech.
Vivienne Rush and Jack Shanahan, who both have relatives listed on the plaque, were there to unveil the plaque.
Doreen Joy, parish council clerk, said: "It was moving to see the beacon lit in the fallen men’s honour as the last post was played and a minutes silence to reflect on their sacrifice.
"Relatives, friends and residents of the village were then invited to lay a candle for each soldier as the roll call was read."
Norfolk's High Sherriff, Michael Gurney, officially presented a another plaque to the village, thanking its people for their resilience during the war.
Most Read
- 1 North Norfolk village named one of the prettiest in the UK
- 2 Footpath in north Norfolk closed for two weeks
- 3 The £7m plan to boost sea defences at two popular resorts
- 4 11 of Norfolk's most beautiful shops
- 5 'Golf was his life': Tributes paid to club's long-standing professional
- 6 £92,000 project to upgrade beach chalets starts
- 7 People invited to have their say on 350 new homes set for North Walsham
- 8 Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found
- 9 Short film shot on Norfolk beach is released
- 10 North Norfolk clothing company opens first pop-up shop in Norwich