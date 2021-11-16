Memorial plaque for Second World War fallen unveiled

A new memorial plaque to the fallen of the Second World War has been unveiled in Mundesley. - Credit: Supplied by Mundesley Parish Council

The men of Mundesley who gave their lives in the Second World War have been remembered on a new memorial plaque, which was unveiled at a remembrance service.

At the service on Saturday evening, parish council chairman David Harding read Flanders Fields and Kelly McCarthy, the village's armed forces ambassador, gave a speech.

Vivienne Rush and Jack Shanahan, who both have relatives listed on the plaque, were there to unveil the plaque.

Doreen Joy, parish council clerk, said: "It was moving to see the beacon lit in the fallen men’s honour as the last post was played and a minutes silence to reflect on their sacrifice.

"Relatives, friends and residents of the village were then invited to lay a candle for each soldier as the roll call was read."

Norfolk's High Sherriff, Michael Gurney, officially presented a another plaque to the village, thanking its people for their resilience during the war.







