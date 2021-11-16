News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Memorial plaque for Second World War fallen unveiled

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:46 AM November 16, 2021
A new memorial plaque to the fallen of the Second World War has been unveiled in Mundesley.

A new memorial plaque to the fallen of the Second World War has been unveiled in Mundesley. - Credit: Supplied by Mundesley Parish Council

The men of Mundesley who gave their lives in the Second World War have been remembered on a new memorial plaque, which was unveiled at a remembrance service. 

At the service on Saturday evening, parish council chairman David Harding read Flanders Fields and Kelly McCarthy, the village's armed forces ambassador, gave a speech. 

Vivienne Rush and Jack Shanahan, who both have relatives listed on the plaque, were there to unveil the plaque.

A new memorial plaque to the fallen of the Second World War has been unveiled in Mundesley.

A new memorial plaque to the fallen of the Second World War has been unveiled in Mundesley. - Credit: Supplied by Mundesley Parish Council

Doreen Joy, parish council clerk, said: "It was moving to see the beacon lit in the fallen men’s honour as the last post was played and a minutes silence to reflect on their sacrifice.

"Relatives, friends and residents of the village were then invited to lay a candle for each soldier as the roll call was read."

Norfolk's High Sherriff, Michael Gurney, officially presented a another plaque to the village, thanking its people for their resilience during the war.



Most Read

  1. 1 North Norfolk village named one of the prettiest in the UK
  2. 2 Footpath in north Norfolk closed for two weeks
  3. 3 The £7m plan to boost sea defences at two popular resorts
  1. 4 11 of Norfolk's most beautiful shops
  2. 5 'Golf was his life': Tributes paid to club's long-standing professional
  3. 6 £92,000 project to upgrade beach chalets starts
  4. 7 People invited to have their say on 350 new homes set for North Walsham
  5. 8 Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found
  6. 9 Short film shot on Norfolk beach is released
  7. 10 North Norfolk clothing company opens first pop-up shop in Norwich
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jerry Jarvis, from Sheringham, is selling his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler from Only Fools and Horses. 

Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler lookalike sold at auction

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The old Shannocks site in Sheringham. 

Developer seeking to change plans for old hotel site

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Russell Alexander

Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Malcolm Kerby (inset) and the cliffs at Happisburgh. 

Gallery

Startling new images reveal extent of Happisburgh erosion

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon