Village drama group to stage Goodnight Mr Tom

Finley Spanton as William Beech, left, and Joel Swash as Zach. Both youngsters will star in Mundesley Players' upcoming production of Goodnight Mr Tom. - Credit: Mundesley Players

The tale of two youngsters evacuated from London in the Second World War is told in a play coming to a north Norfolk stage.

Drama group the Mundesley Players are putting on a performance of Goodnight Mister Tom at the Coronation Hall in Cromer Road.

Finley Spanton, 11, takes the role of William Beech, while Joel Swash, nine, plays the bright and exuberant Zack. The boys are billeted with the locals of Little Weirwold.

Cheryl Collings, director, said she was sure audiences would enjoy the show.

She said: “Simply reading the script had me in tears.

“There is so much depth in the characters. Bringing them to life on stage makes the whole thing seem so real.

"At one particularly moving section during rehearsals, I noticed that even the hardened actors and crew were starting to well up.”

Joel recently appeared as Young Shrek in CSODS' summer musical production at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre.

Also part of the cast is Neil Ellson, who plays Mister Tom.

Ms Collings added: “All the child actors are doing so well.

"Sometimes the adults find themselves being prompted by their younger counterparts when they miss a cue.”

The story is originally from a 1981 novel by Michelle Magorian, the author's first, which won the Guardian Children's Fiction Prize. A film adaption was released in 1998, staring John Thaw as Tom Oakley, a lonely and bitter old man who is forced to look after one of the evacuees.

Goodnight Mister Tom is sometimes used in schools to teach the nine-to-11 year olds about the lives of children of their own age during wartime.

It shows the hard reality of kids’ lives during that period, plus the friendship of a sickly boy who has been treated badly by his mother and the new and surprising friendships he makes.

Performances will take place from Wednesday, October 26 to October 29. Tickets are £15 adults and £10 under 16s, bookable online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/mundesley-players.