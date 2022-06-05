News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Seaside village revels after award for 'fabulous' jubilee parties

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:25 PM June 5, 2022
A Platinum Jubilee celebration in Mundesley on Thursday.

A Platinum Jubilee celebration in Mundesley on Thursday. - Credit: Supplied by Mundesley Parish Council

People in Mundesley had another reason to celebrate at the conclusion of their Platinum Jubilee party. 

For the village became the first place in Norfolk to be awarded a special Norfolk Platinum Jubilee Challenge certificate from the county's Lord Lieutenant, Lady Philipa Dannatt. 

The honour came on the back of two well-attended jubilee events to mark the Queen's 70th years on the throne on Thursday evening and Saturday.

Bev Reynolds, from the parish council, said everyone involved was thrilled with the certificate, which was presented by North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

She said: "It was quite unexpected and humbling to receive that. We were proud and delighted."

Ms Reynolds said the parish clerk, Doreen Joy, put forward the application for the certificate, which involved fulfilling four categories: 'physical', 'sustainable', 'learning' and 'celebration'.

The certificate awarded to Mundesley Parish Council for their Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The certificate awarded to Mundesley Parish Council for their Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Supplied by Mundesley Parish Council

Activities they undertook included contributing to a national 'Queen's canopy' by planing hundreds of trees, including two dedicated to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Gold Park. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Town postpones Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to predicted rain
  2. 2 Two north Norfolk hotels sold to new owners
  3. 3 Decked-out pier greets visitors for jubilee
  1. 4 More north Norfolk open spaces to be re-wilded
  2. 5 Widow pays tribute after husband, 45, dies from aggressive brain cancer
  3. 6 'The West Runton cliffs are breathtaking' Q&A with Ruthie Collins
  4. 7 Two Norfolk beaches named among best in the UK
  5. 8 Charity offers £1 bacon butties and other 'cheapest snacks in Norfolk'
  6. 9 Music, food, cocktails and rides planned for 'Greshfest'
  7. 10 From swimming pools to hidden doors: Norfolk's most expensive homes for sale

They also set up a Queen's heritage trail around the seafront. 

Ms Reynolds said the Thursday night event, which culminated with the lighting of a beacon, was "probably the best event the parish council have ever put on".

A laser lightshow was part of Mundesley's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A laser lightshow was part of Mundesley's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Supplied by Bev Reynolds

"It was a fabulous evening," she said. 

Hundreds of people enjoyed a traditional ceilidh band and the music of the Sheringham Shantymen, as well as a stunning laser lights display. 

The Sheringham Shantymen performing at Mundeseley for the Platinum Jubilee.

The Sheringham Shantymen performing at Mundesley for the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Supplied by Bev Reynolds

There was also a flag-waving 'Last Night of the Proms'-style finale.   

The beacon alight at Mundesley for the Platinum Jubilee.

The beacon alight at Mundesley for the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Supplied by Bev Reynolds

A Platinum Jubilee celebration in Mundesley on Thursday.

A Platinum Jubilee celebration in Mundesley on Thursday. - Credit: Supplied by Mundesley Parish Council

Nigel Holmes at a Platinum Jubilee celebration in Mundesley on Thursday.

Nigel Holmes at a Platinum Jubilee celebration in Mundesley on Thursday. - Credit: Supplied by Mundesley Parish Council

Angela Smith, Doreen Joy, Elizabeth Healy, Susan Gregson, Bev Raynolds and Christine Harding getting

Angela Smith, Doreen Joy, Elizabeth Healy, Susan Gregson, Bev Raynolds and Christine Harding getting ready for the jubliee at Mundesley beach. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A street party in Stalham during the 2002 jubilee celebrations.

Platinum Jubilee: Guide to North Norfolk events

Daniel Hickey and Stuart Anderson

Logo Icon
Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google Stree

Former coastal restaurant up for auction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Bread Source has moved to a bigger premises on Aylsham

North Norfolk bakery to open seven days a week due to 'so much demand'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Live News

Driver arrested after car goes off road into hedge

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon