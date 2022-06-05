Seaside village revels after award for 'fabulous' jubilee parties

A Platinum Jubilee celebration in Mundesley on Thursday. - Credit: Supplied by Mundesley Parish Council

People in Mundesley had another reason to celebrate at the conclusion of their Platinum Jubilee party.

For the village became the first place in Norfolk to be awarded a special Norfolk Platinum Jubilee Challenge certificate from the county's Lord Lieutenant, Lady Philipa Dannatt.

The honour came on the back of two well-attended jubilee events to mark the Queen's 70th years on the throne on Thursday evening and Saturday.

Bev Reynolds, from the parish council, said everyone involved was thrilled with the certificate, which was presented by North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

She said: "It was quite unexpected and humbling to receive that. We were proud and delighted."

Ms Reynolds said the parish clerk, Doreen Joy, put forward the application for the certificate, which involved fulfilling four categories: 'physical', 'sustainable', 'learning' and 'celebration'.

Activities they undertook included contributing to a national 'Queen's canopy' by planing hundreds of trees, including two dedicated to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Gold Park.

They also set up a Queen's heritage trail around the seafront.

Ms Reynolds said the Thursday night event, which culminated with the lighting of a beacon, was "probably the best event the parish council have ever put on".

"It was a fabulous evening," she said.

Hundreds of people enjoyed a traditional ceilidh band and the music of the Sheringham Shantymen, as well as a stunning laser lights display.

There was also a flag-waving 'Last Night of the Proms'-style finale.

