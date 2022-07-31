News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Village motor show draws thousands to coast

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:09 PM July 31, 2022
One of the most popular attractions at this year's Mundesely Motorshow turned out to be a 1961 Routemaster bus.

Not only is the double-decker a classic of British auto-engineering, the bus at the coastal event on Sunday boasted a bar inside - giving perfect shelter from the occasional downpour. 

Scott Rose, one of the organisers of the motor show, which was held for the second time, said hundreds of people had turned out to see the more than 100 classic and vintage cars, and plenty more motorbikes, on display. 

Mr Rose said: "There have been Morris Minors, Jaguars, Austin Healeys and a big collection of Minis. 

"We've also had entertainment by local folk group The Browns.

"Considering the weather we've had quite a large turnout from the public - lots of tourists on holiday, and locals from the village as well." 

The motor show was first held last year.

Winner of the best car at Mundesley Motor Show. Picture: Danielle Booden

Winner of the best car at Mundesley Motor Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

