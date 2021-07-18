Charity shop still shut months after blaze next door

Published: 12:16 PM July 18, 2021

The Mundesley Lifeboat charity shop was forced to close due to a fire next door. - Credit: Google StreetView

Charity shop volunteers have called for help after a fire at a fish and chip shop and burger bar next door forced it to close.

The Mundesley Volunteer Inshore Lifeboat shop in Station Road has been unable to open its doors since the blaze on May 19.

Helen Heywood, the lifeboat's operations administrator, said the lifesaving service - which is independent and solely funded by donations and fundraising - was now in dire need of support.

"Our main source of income is our charity shop in the village," she said. "Unfortunately, the shop was forced to close due to smoke damage caused a fire in neighbouring premises in May and is as yet unable to re-open.

"This follows on from a year which was seriously disrupted by Covid restrictions."

Mrs Heywood said they hoped to reopen the shop as soon as possible, but would be holding bucket collections at the top of the beach slope in Beach Road on July 22, 24 and 28, August 2, 11, 19 and 31 and September 3.

You may also want to watch:

No-one was hurt in the fire, which started at BB's Burger Bar and spread next door to the Fish and Fry chip shop.