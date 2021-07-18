News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Charity shop still shut months after blaze next door

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:16 PM July 18, 2021   
The Mundesley Lifeboat charity shop was forced to close due to a fire next door.

The Mundesley Lifeboat charity shop was forced to close due to a fire next door. - Credit: Google StreetView

Charity shop volunteers have called for help after a fire at a fish and chip shop and burger bar next door forced it to close. 

The Mundesley Volunteer Inshore Lifeboat shop in Station Road has been unable to open its doors since the blaze on May 19

Helen Heywood, the lifeboat's operations administrator, said the lifesaving service - which is independent and solely funded by donations and fundraising - was now in dire need of support. 

"Our main source of income is our charity shop in the village," she said. "Unfortunately, the shop was forced to close due to smoke damage caused a fire in neighbouring premises in May and is as yet unable to re-open.

"This follows on from a year which was seriously disrupted by Covid restrictions."

Mrs Heywood said they hoped to reopen the shop as soon as possible, but would be holding bucket collections at the top of the beach slope in Beach Road on July 22, 24 and 28, August 2, 11, 19 and 31 and September 3.

You may also want to watch:

No-one was hurt in the fire, which started at BB's Burger Bar and spread next door to the Fish and Fry chip shop.

Most Read

  1. 1 Collision at level crossing sparks rail delays
  2. 2 'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44
  3. 3 New loo uses no water, power or chemicals
  1. 4 Drilling rig work off Norfolk coast sparks emergency calls to Coastguard
  2. 5 Punter launches petition backing local pub after noise complaints
  3. 6 Visitors flock to Norfolk's beaches on sun-soaked weekend
  4. 7 New £10,000 village sign unveiled to 'excite and endure'
  5. 8 'I'd cap second homes' - Q&A with Callum Ringer from Bodham
  6. 9 7 of the best circular walks on the Norfolk coast
  7. 10 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crashed UFO at a Mundesley quarry.

Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse in at Brancaster. Picture: White Horse Inn

'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
BP filling station in Aylsham.

A140 petrol station closed after running out of fuel

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus